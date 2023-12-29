  1. Home
Vivo V30 Lite 5G

Brand: Vivo
Category: Upcoming Smartphones
  • Chipset Snapdragon 695
  • RAM (GB) 12
  • Storage 256
  • Display 6.67-inch, 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Front Camera 16MP
  • Primary Camera 64MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Battery 4800mAh
  • Operating System Android 13

The smartphone sports a 6.67-inch Full HD+ E4 AMOLED Display with 1080×2400 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 394 ppi. It delivers up to 1,150 nits of peak brightness and a DCI-P3 colour gamut. The phone has a Snapdragon 695 SoC coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

The camera Sensors on the back consist of a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and an unspecified 2MP sensor. The front of the handset includes a 50MP selfie camera. A 4,800mAh battery powers the device, which supports 44W fast charging.

For connectivity, you get a Dual-SIM card slot, 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. There’s an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometrics Android 13-based FunTouch OS 13 for software, while the device is IP54 rated as well.

Vivo V30 Lite 5G Specs

Vivo V30 Lite 5G Price and Other Info

Status Coming Soon
Memory Variants 12/256 GB
Colour Options Gold, Green

Vivo V30 Lite 5G Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Some Glass
Device Back Unknown

Vivo V30 Lite 5G Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.67
Screen Type AMOLED
Screen Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 120 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate Unknown
Pixel Density (PPI) 394

Vivo V30 Lite 5G Performance

Chipset Snapdragon 695
Phone RAM 12 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR4x
Storage Capacity 256 GB
Storage Type UFS 2.2
Memory Card Slot Unknown

Vivo V30 Lite 5G Software

OS & UI FunTouch OS 13, Android 13

Vivo V30 Lite 5G Cameras

Rear Camera Module Triple
Rear Camera Specs 64MP primary camera, f/1.8 aperture, LED flash + 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor, f/2.2 aperture + 2MP sensor, f/2.4 aperture
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 50MP, f/2.0 aperture

Vivo V30 Lite 5G Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 4800
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 44W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Vivo V30 Lite 5G Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Dual (nano)
Bluetooth v5.1
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz)
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS AGPS, GLONASS

Vivo V30 Lite 5G Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Mono
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader In-display (Optical)
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Gravity Sensor, Proximity
Water & Dust Proof Rating IP54

More Smartphones from Vivo

