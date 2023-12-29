The smartphone sports a 6.67-inch Full HD+ E4 AMOLED Display with 1080×2400 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 394 ppi. It delivers up to 1,150 nits of peak brightness and a DCI-P3 colour gamut. The phone has a Snapdragon 695 SoC coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

The camera Sensors on the back consist of a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and an unspecified 2MP sensor. The front of the handset includes a 50MP selfie camera. A 4,800mAh battery powers the device, which supports 44W fast charging.

For connectivity, you get a Dual-SIM card slot, 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. There’s an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometrics Android 13-based FunTouch OS 13 for software, while the device is IP54 rated as well.