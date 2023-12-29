The smartphone sports a 6.67-inch Full HD+ E4 AMOLED Display with 1080×2400 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 394 ppi. It delivers up to 1,150 nits of peak brightness and a DCI-P3 colour gamut. The phone has a Snapdragon 695 SoC coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.
The camera Sensors on the back consist of a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and an unspecified 2MP sensor. The front of the handset includes a 50MP selfie camera. A 4,800mAh battery powers the device, which supports 44W fast charging.
For connectivity, you get a Dual-SIM card slot, 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. There’s an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometrics Android 13-based FunTouch OS 13 for software, while the device is IP54 rated as well.
|Status
|Coming Soon
|Memory Variants
|12/256 GB
|Colour Options
|Gold, Green
|Front Protection Glass
|Some Glass
|Device Back
|Unknown
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.67
|Screen Type
|AMOLED
|Screen Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|120 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|Unknown
|Pixel Density (PPI)
|394
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 695
|Phone RAM
|12 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|LPDDR4x
|Storage Capacity
|256 GB
|Storage Type
|UFS 2.2
|Memory Card Slot
|Unknown
|OS & UI
|FunTouch OS 13, Android 13
|Rear Camera Module
|Triple
|Rear Camera Specs
|64MP primary camera, f/1.8 aperture, LED flash + 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor, f/2.2 aperture + 2MP sensor, f/2.4 aperture
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|50MP, f/2.0 aperture
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|4800
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|44W
|Wireless Charging
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|5G
|SIM Slots
|Dual (nano)
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz)
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|AGPS, GLONASS
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Mono
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|In-display (Optical)
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Gravity Sensor, Proximity
|Water & Dust Proof Rating
|IP54