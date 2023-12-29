Vivo V30 Lite 5G Launched: A Worthy Upgrade Over V29 Lite?

Vivo has introduced a new smartphone in Mexico called the V30 Lite 5G. It is the first smartphone to debut as a part of the V30 series from the brand. The V30 Lite 5G also serves as the successor to the V29 Lite 5G. However, is it worthy of being called an upgrade over its predecessor or not? We’ll check that out today.

Vivo V30 Lite 5G: Price, Specs

The handset is available in Forest Black and Rose Gold colours. The device is priced at MXN 8,999 (approx Rs 44,100) in Mexico and comes in a sole 12GB + 256GB configuration.

As for the specs, the smartphone sports a 6.67-inch Full HD+ E4 AMOLED Display with 1080×2400 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 394 ppi. It delivers up to 1,150 nits of peak brightness and a DCI-P3 colour gamut. The phone has a Snapdragon 695 SoC coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

The camera Sensors on the back consist of a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and an unspecified 2MP sensor. The front of the handset includes a 50MP selfie camera. A 4,800mAh battery powers the device, which supports 44W fast charging.

For connectivity, you get a Dual-SIM card slot, 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. There’s an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometrics Android 13-based FunTouch OS 13 for software, while the device is IP54 rated as well.

Vivo V30 Lite 5G: Is It A Worthy Upgrade Over V29 Lite?

At first glance, the V30 Lite 5G looks like a decent smartphone, but when you compare it to its predecessor, you start seeing some of its shortcomings. The V30 Lite 5G now has a slightly smaller display than the 6.78-inch panel and is also less bright than the 1300-nits peak brightness of the V29 Lite. Not only that, but the panel on the V29 Lite was also curved, giving it a more premium look than the flat one on the latest handset.

V30 Lite 5G (Left), V29 Lite 5G (Right)

Next, there’s no upgrade in the processor, RAM and storage of V30 Lite 5G as the same elements have been used in Vivo V29 Lite as well. Moreover, the software you get with V30 is based on Android 13 while it should have been Android 14 considering that’s the latest version. Next, the battery has been downgraded from a 5000mAh cell to a 4800mAh cell while charging speeds remain the same.

The only plus point the V30 Lite 5G is the 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor which the V29 Lite 5G misses out on. Aside from that, we don’t think that an ultra-wide angle sensor is solely enough to call the V30 Lite a major upgrade over the V29 Lite 5G. This also means that if you can give up on the ultra-wide angle sensor, then the Vivo V29 Lite 5G is actually a better offering than its successor.