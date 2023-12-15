  1. Home
  2. Product Finder
  3. Vivo
  4. Vivo S18 Pro

Vivo S18 Pro

Vivo S18 Pro
Vivo S18 Pro
Brand: Vivo
Category: Upcoming Smartphones
  • Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9200+
  • RAM (GB) 12, 16
  • Storage 256, 512
  • Display 6.78-inch, 1260 x 2800 pixels
  • Front Camera 50MP
  • Primary Camera 50MP + 50MP + 12MP
  • Battery 5000mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

Vivo S18 Pro features a 6.78-inch with a 1.5K 2800×1260 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, punch-hole cutout, 20:9 aspect ratio, 89.9% screen-to-body ratio, and 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut. The S18 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC.

The Vivo S18 Pro gets up to 16GB LPDDR5x and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. It is equipped with a 5000mAh battery that supports 80W charging. For security, the device features an under-display fingerprint scanner. The device runs on 14-based OriginOS 4.0.

The smartphone has a 50-megapixel selfie camera with dual soft-LED flash units. The rear camera setup consists of an OIS-assisted 50-megapixel f/1.9 primary camera, 12-megapixel f/2.0 telephoto sensor and an 50-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide lens.

The S18 Pro offers dual SIM, 5G, 7, 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port. There are also stereo speakers on the device and it is IP54 rated as well.

Vivo S18 Pro Specs

Vivo S18 Pro Price and Other Info

Status Coming Soon
Memory Variants 12/256 GB, 12/512 GB, 16/512 GB
Colour Options Mountain Sea Green, Silver, Black

Vivo S18 Pro Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Some Glass
Device Back Glass

Vivo S18 Pro Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.78
Screen Type AMOLED
Screen Resolution 2800 x 1260 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 120 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate Unknown
Pixel Density (PPI) 453

Vivo S18 Pro Performance

Chipset Mediatek Dimensity 9200+
Phone RAM 12 GB, 16 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR5x
Storage Capacity 256 GB, 512 GB
Storage Type UFS 3.1
Memory Card Slot N/A

Vivo S18 Pro Software

OS & UI OriginOS 4.0, Android 14

Vivo S18 Pro Cameras

Rear Camera Module Triple
Rear Camera Specs 50MP f/1.9 primary lens + 50MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens + 12MP f/2.0 telephoto lens
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 50MP, f/2.2 aperture
Front Camera Features Dual-LED flash

Vivo S18 Pro Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5000
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 80W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Vivo S18 Pro Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Dual (nano)
Bluetooth v5.3
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 7
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS

Vivo S18 Pro Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Stereo
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader In-display (Optical)
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Gravity Sensor, Proximity
Water & Dust Proof Rating IP54

More Smartphones from Vivo

Search

Latest News & Updates

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.