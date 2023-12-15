Vivo S18 Pro features a 6.78-inch AMOLED Display with a 1.5K 2800×1260 Pixel resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, punch-hole cutout, 20:9 aspect ratio, 89.9% screen-to-body ratio, and 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut. The S18 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC.
The Vivo S18 Pro gets up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. It is equipped with a 5000mAh battery that supports 80W charging. For security, the device features an under-display fingerprint scanner. The device runs on Android 14-based OriginOS 4.0.
The smartphone has a 50-megapixel selfie camera with dual soft-LED flash units. The rear camera setup consists of an OIS-assisted 50-megapixel f/1.9 primary camera, 12-megapixel f/2.0 telephoto sensor and an 50-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide lens.
The S18 Pro offers dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port. There are also stereo speakers on the device and it is IP54 rated as well.
|Status
|Coming Soon
|Memory Variants
|12/256 GB, 12/512 GB, 16/512 GB
|Colour Options
|Mountain Sea Green, Silver, Black
|Front Protection Glass
|Some Glass
|Device Back
|Glass
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.78
|Screen Type
|AMOLED
|Screen Resolution
|2800 x 1260 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|120 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|Unknown
|Pixel Density (PPI)
|453
|Chipset
|Mediatek Dimensity 9200+
|Phone RAM
|12 GB, 16 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|LPDDR5x
|Storage Capacity
|256 GB, 512 GB
|Storage Type
|UFS 3.1
|Memory Card Slot
|N/A
|OS & UI
|OriginOS 4.0, Android 14
|Rear Camera Module
|Triple
|Rear Camera Specs
|50MP f/1.9 primary lens + 50MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens + 12MP f/2.0 telephoto lens
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|50MP, f/2.2 aperture
|Front Camera Features
|Dual-LED flash
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|5000
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|80W
|Wireless Charging
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|5G
|SIM Slots
|Dual (nano)
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 7
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Stereo
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|In-display (Optical)
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Gravity Sensor, Proximity
|Water & Dust Proof Rating
|IP54