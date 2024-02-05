Vivo V30 features a 6.78-inch AMOLED Display with a 1.5K 2800×1260 Pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, punch-hole cutout, 20:9 aspect ratio, 89.9% screen-to-body ratio, and 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut. The V30 is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip.

The Vivo handset gets up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. It is equipped with a 5000mAh battery that supports 80W charging. For security, the device features an under-display fingerprint scanner. The device runs on Android 14-based FunTouch OS 14.

The smartphone has a 50-megapixel selfie camera with dual soft-LED flash units. The rear camera setup consists of an OIS-assisted 50-megapixel f/1.8 primary camera, and a 50-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide lens. The device offers dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port. There are also stereo speakers on the device and it is IP54 rated as well.