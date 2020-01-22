Top upcoming smartphones in 2020

We have shortlisted some of the best upcoming smartphones in 2020.

Advertisement

The year 2020 can prove to be a pivotal point for the smartphone industry as we have seen numerous leaks and rumours of new technologies that will be introduced this year by different smartphone manufacturers. We already know the likes of Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi and more are working on a bunch of smartphones that are destined to launch this year.

So, if you are looking to buy a smartphone right now, it is better to just cool your jets as there will be some interesting smartphones incoming this year. And in order to make it easier for you, we have shortlisted some of the best upcoming smartphones in 2020.

Samsung Galaxy S20

Advertisement

The company is reportedly working on the Galaxy S20 series, which will be launched on February 11. The first smartphone in this series is none other than the Galaxy S20. The smartphone will be the base model in this series, but still looking at the recent leaks, it will surely feature flagship specifications. The Galaxy S20 will be backed by a 6.2-inch WQHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels and it will also feature 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will be available in two hardware variant, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and Samsung Exynos 990 chipset.

For optics, the Galaxy S20 is said to feature triple-camera setup with a combination of 12-megapixel RGB sensor, a 64-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. For the front, it is said to feature a 10-megapixel selfie shooter.

It will run on Android 10 based on OneUI 2.0 and it will be equipped with a 4000mAh battery with fast wireless and wired charging support. The phone comes with IP68 certification making water and dust resistance. The phone features Dolby Atmos stereo speaker tuned by AKG. It measures 152 x 68 x 7.9mm and weighs 164 grams.

Samsung Galaxy S20+

The second smartphone in this series is none other than the Galaxy S20+. The smartphone will be a bridge between the top-end and low-end variant of the Galaxy S20 series. The smartphone will feature a quad-camera setup at the rear panel along with a punch-hole design at the front.

Coming to the specifications, the Galaxy S20+ 5G will be loaded with a 6.7-inch WQHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels along with 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate and 525ppi pixel density. The smartphone is powered by a Samsung Exynos 990 processor or Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor.

The major highlight of the smartphone is the new quad-camera setup, which might be aligned in a square camera module. The combination will come with a 12-megapixel primary lens, a 64-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. For the front, it will be loaded with a 10-megapixel selfie shooter with up to 4K 60fps video recording.

It will run on Android 10 based on OneUI 2.0 and it will be equipped with a 4500mAh battery. The phone comes with IP68 certification making water and dust resistance. The phone features Dolby Atmos stereo speaker tuned by AKG. It measures 162 x 74 x 7.8mm and weighs 188 grams.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Lastly, the top-end model of the Galaxy S20 series will be Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G. The smartphone will be the most expensive smartphone in this series and it will be loaded with flagship-grade specifications along with a 108-megapixel quad-rear camera.

This will be the biggest smartphone in terms of display in this series with a 6.9-inch WQHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED screen coupled with 3200 x 1440 pixel resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate and 511ppi pixel density. The smartphone is powered by Samsung Exynos 990 processor and it will be available with 512GB/128GB of internal storage with an option to expand up to 1TB via microSD card slot.

As we said, this will be the first smartphone from the brand to feature a 108-megapixel sensor in the Galaxy S-series. The combination will include a 108-megapixel primary lens, 48-megapixel telephoto lens, 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a Time of Flight sensor (ToF). The phone will come loaded with 10x optical zoom, up to whopping 100x digital zoom and up to 8K 30fps video recording. For the front, it will be loaded with a 40-megapixel selfie shooter with up to 4K 60fps video recording.

It will run on Android 10 based on OneUI 2.0 and it will be equipped with a 5000mAh battery. The phone comes with IP68 certification making water and dust resistance. The phone features Dolby Atmos stereo speaker tuned by AKG. It measures 167 x 76 x 8.8mm and weighs 221 grams.

Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi is also reportedly working on its new flagship smartphone, known as Xiaomi Mi 10. The latest smartphone will be put against the likes of Samsung Galaxy S20 and other flagships from different brands. Xiaomi is planning to add a slew of features to its Xiaomi Mi 10. Recent renders and leaks have revealed that the phone will feature a dual-punch hole design at the front, along with a quad-camera setup at the back panel.

The smartphone is reported to feature a 6.57-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be backed up by 4500mAh battery with quick charge support. The phone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and it might also come loaded with a 12GB of RAM with 256/512GB of internal storage.

For optics, this smartphone is said to be loaded with a 64-megapixel primary lens along with a 0MP ultrawide lens, 12MP telephoto lens and a 5MP depth sensor or macro camera. For the front, there will be 32MP + 8MP dual selfie camera. The Xiaomi Mi 10 The Mi 10 will have a battery capacity of about 4800mAh along with 45W fast charging support.







Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung is also planning to launch its second foldable smartphone this year, which could be named as Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. Unlike the original Galaxy Fold, which folded horizontally, the upcoming foldable phone can be folded vertically. This will be similar to what we have seen in the Moto Razr 2019. That said, the smartphone will be cheaper than the original Galaxy Fold and it will be targeted at the masses this time.

Coming to the key specifications, Z Flip will feature a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display. The phone will have a dual-camera setup with its primary lens is of 12-megapixel. It will be backed by a 10-megapixel front camera as well.

The Galaxy Z Flip will run on One UI 2.1 based Android 10 OS. It will have a large internal storage of 256 GB. The phone might be backed up by a 3,300mAh or 3,500mAh battery. The phone might be available in Black and Purple colour options.

