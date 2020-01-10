  • 17:06 Jan 10, 2020

Advertisement

Xiaomi Mi 10 launch and pricing details hinted, key specs also tipped

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 10, 2020 3:58 pm

Latest News

Xiaomi Mi 10 will be powered by octa-core 2.84GHz Snapdragon 865 processor.
Advertisement

Xiaomi is likely to announce Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro smartphones in February this year. Now the pricing and release date of the Mi 10 have leaked online.

Xiaomi’s Product Manager Wang Teng Thomas revealed the details via a Weibo post but later on, he deleted it. As per the post, the price of the Xiaomi Mi 10 could very well exceed 3,500 Yuan. The Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G smartphone was introduced with a starting price of 3,699 Yuan. Hence, there is a possibility that the Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro phones could be priced between 3,500 Yuan and 5,000 Yuan.

For the release date, the post says that the Mi 10 series can be announced after the upcoming Spring Festival of China which will be after January 25. It is likely that it might debut in February starting.

Meanwhile, Slashleaks has posted full specifications of the Xiaomi Mi 10. The phone will feature a 6.57-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be backed up by 4500mAh battery with quick charge support. The phone will come with quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary camera, 12MP, 8MP and 2MP. For the front, there will be 32MP + 8MP dual selfie camera.

The phone will be powered by octa-core 2.84GHz Snapdragon 865 processor. Mi 10 will have 12GB RAM and 256GB/ 512GB storage. It will feature a facial recognition and under-display fingerprint sensor.

Source

Xiaomi Mi 10 to reportedly come with a 4,800 mAh battery

Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro alleged specs and prices leaked

Xiaomi Mi 10 to feature a bigger battery than Mi 10 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10 render and a real-life image appear

Latest News from Xiaomi

You might like this

Tags: Xiaomi Mi 10 Xiaomi Mi 10 launch Mi 10 Xiaomi Mi 10 leaks Xiaomi Mi 10 specs

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Realme X2 Pro gets Android 10-based Realme UI beta update

Xiaomi MIUI 12 officially teased, to launch soon

Oppo F15 to feature 4,000mAh battery, 128GB storage and more

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?
What is the issue with Ads on Realme Smartphones?

What is the issue with Ads on Realme Smartphones?
Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?

Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?
Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019

Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019
Was Xiaomi able to counter Realme in 2019? TMI Report Card 2019

Was Xiaomi able to counter Realme in 2019? TMI Report Card 2019
Samsung was on launching sphere in this year: TMI Report Card 2019

Samsung was on launching sphere in this year: TMI Report Card 2019

Latest Picture Story

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Realme X2 Pro Master Editions in Pictures

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies