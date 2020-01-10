Xiaomi Mi 10 launch and pricing details hinted, key specs also tipped

Xiaomi Mi 10 will be powered by octa-core 2.84GHz Snapdragon 865 processor.

Xiaomi is likely to announce Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro smartphones in February this year. Now the pricing and release date of the Mi 10 have leaked online.



Xiaomi’s Product Manager Wang Teng Thomas revealed the details via a Weibo post but later on, he deleted it. As per the post, the price of the Xiaomi Mi 10 could very well exceed 3,500 Yuan. The Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G smartphone was introduced with a starting price of 3,699 Yuan. Hence, there is a possibility that the Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro phones could be priced between 3,500 Yuan and 5,000 Yuan.



For the release date, the post says that the Mi 10 series can be announced after the upcoming Spring Festival of China which will be after January 25. It is likely that it might debut in February starting.



Meanwhile, Slashleaks has posted full specifications of the Xiaomi Mi 10. The phone will feature a 6.57-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be backed up by 4500mAh battery with quick charge support. The phone will come with quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary camera, 12MP, 8MP and 2MP. For the front, there will be 32MP + 8MP dual selfie camera.



The phone will be powered by octa-core 2.84GHz Snapdragon 865 processor. Mi 10 will have 12GB RAM and 256GB/ 512GB storage. It will feature a facial recognition and under-display fingerprint sensor.



