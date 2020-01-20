Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, Galaxy S20+ 5G and Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G complete specs leaked

Just ahead of the official launch, the Galaxy S20 5G, Galaxy S20+ 5G, and Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G key specifications have been leaked online.

Samsung is all set to launch its latest flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra on February 11. Now, just ahead of the official launch, the Galaxy S20 5G, Galaxy S20+ 5G, and Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G key specifications have been leaked online.

The complete specs sheet of all the smartphones has been posted by MySmartPrice. It reveals that the phones will come with a 120Hz refresh rate along with other new features.

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G

To start with the base model, the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G features a 6.2-inch WQHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels along with 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate and 563ppi pixel density. The smartphone is powered by Samsung Exynos 990 processor and it will be available with 128GB of internal storage with an option to expand up to 1TB via microSD card slot.

On the camera front, the phone is loaded with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 12-megapixel primary lens, 64-megapixel telephoto lens, 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens along with 3x optical zoom, up to 30x digital zoom and up to 8K 30fps video recording. For the front, it will be loaded with a 10-megapixel selfie shooter with up to 4K 60fps video recording.

It will run on Android 10 based on OneUI 2.0 and it will be equipped with a 4000mAh battery. The phone comes with IP68 certification making water and dust resistance. The phone features Dolby Atmos stereo speaker tuned by AKG. It measures 152 x 68 x 7.9mm and weighs 164 grams.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G

The Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G is loaded with a 6.7-inch WQHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels along with 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate and 525ppi pixel density. The smartphone is powered by Samsung Exynos 990 processor and it will be available with 128GB of internal storage with an option to expand up to 1TB via microSD card slot.

On the camera front, the phone is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 12-megapixel primary lens, 64-megapixel telephoto lens, 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a Time of Flight sensor (ToF). It also features 3x optical zoom, up to 30x digital zoom and up to 8K 30fps video recording. For the front, it will be loaded with a 10-megapixel selfie shooter with up to 4K 60fps video recording.

It will run on Android 10 based on OneUI 2.0 and it will be equipped with a 4500mAh battery. The phone comes with IP68 certification making water and dust resistance. The phone features Dolby Atmos stereo speaker tuned by AKG. It measures 162 x 74 x 7.8mm and weighs 188 grams.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G is backed by a 6.9-inch WQHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels along with 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate and 511ppi pixel density. The smartphone is powered by Samsung Exynos 990 processor and it will be available with 512GB/128GB of internal storage with an option to expand up to 1TB via microSD card slot.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G will be the first smartphone from the company to be equipped with a 108-megapixel sensor. It will come equipped with a 108-megapixel primary lens, 48-megapixel telephoto lens, 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a Time of Flight sensor (ToF). The phone will come loaded with 10x optical zoom, up to whopping 100x digital zoom and up to 8K 30fps video recording. For the front, it will be loaded with a 40-megapixel selfie shooter with up to 4K 60fps video recording.

It will run on Android 10 based on OneUI 2.0 and it will be equipped with a 5000mAh battery. The phone comes with IP68 certification making water and dust resistance. The phone features Dolby Atmos stereo speaker tuned by AKG. It measures 167 x 76 x 8.8mm and weighs 221 grams.

