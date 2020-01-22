This could be the price of upcoming Samsung Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung Galaxy S20 series will be unveiled at Galaxy Unpacked event on February 11

Samsung is all set to launch its latest flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra on February 11. Alongside, the company will also be launching its new foldable smartphone - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip at Galaxy Unpacked event on February 11. Now well ahead of the launch, the pricing details of all the four smartphones have surfaced online.

As per a tweet of Max Weinbach from XDA Developers, the Galaxy S20 5G will be priced between 900 euros and 1,000 euros. The Galaxy S20+ 5G might be priced between 1,050 euros and 1,100 euros.



As for the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, it will be priced at 1,300 euros. It is said that the 5G-ready countries will only receive the 5G variant of the S20 series.The 4G models on the other hand, S20 series pricing are expected to cost around €100 cheaper than 5G models. The Galaxy Z Flip could be priced at 1,400 euros.



In the tweet, the tipster has claimed that we can expect the pricing to be lower than what he listed.



Recently, complete specs sheet of Galaxy S20 5G, Galaxy S20+ 5G, and Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G leaked online. Samsung Galaxy S20 5G will feature a 6.2-inch WQHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels. It will be powered by Samsung Exynos 990 processor and it will be available with 128GB of internal storage. It will run on Android 10 based on OneUI 2.0 and it will be equipped with a 4000mAh battery. The phone will have a triple-camera setup with a combination of 12-megapixel primary lens, 64-megapixel telephoto lens, 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. For the front, it will be loaded with a 10-megapixel selfie shooter.



Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G will be featuring a 6.7-inch WQHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels. The smartphone will be powered by Samsung Exynos 990 processor. It will run on Android 10 based on OneUI 2.0 and it will be equipped with a 4500mAh battery. The phone is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 12-megapixel primary lens, 64-megapixel telephoto lens, 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a Time of Flight sensor (ToF). For the front, it will be loaded with a 10-megapixel selfie shooter.



The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G will sport a 6.9-inch WQHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels. The smartphone will be powered by Samsung Exynos 990 processor. It will run on Android 10 based on OneUI 2.0 and it will be equipped with a 5000mAh battery. It will come equipped with a 108-megapixel primary lens, 48-megapixel telephoto lens, 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a Time of Flight sensor (ToF). For the front, it will be loaded with a 40-megapixel selfie shooter.



Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will feature a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display. The phone will have a dual-camera setup with its primary lens is of 12-megapixel. It will sport a front-facing camera of 10-megapixel. The Galaxy Z Flip will be running on One UI 2.1 based Android 10 OS. It will have a large internal storage of 256 GB. The phone might be backed up by a 3,300mAh or 3,500mAh battery.





