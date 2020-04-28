Top 10 truly wireless earphones under Rs 1000

If you are in the market for a truly wireless earphone on a budget, our list of top 10 truly wireless headphones should give you some insight

Gone are the days when you could just simply plug in your headphones into your phone’s headphone jack and listen to the audio. With phones ditching the 3.5mm jack, you could either use a headphone with the same connector as your charging port and sacrifice the bliss of charging and using your headphones at the same time or you could get wireless headphones.

The world of wireless headphones has to see a big technological leap as the buds went from being connected to each other with a wire to being completely independent or truly wireless. Truly wireless headphones are great for a lot of reasons such as working out, one ear listening and more. If you are in the market for a truly wireless earphone on a budget, our list of top 10 truly wireless headphones should give you some insight.

Oppo Enco Free- Rs 7,990

The Oppo Enco free is Oppo’s first truly wireless earphones and it does not disappoint. The Enco free comes loaded with a host of interesting features. To start with, the company claims that this is the first wireless earbuds that come with a 13.4mm dynamic driver with a driver sensitivity of 120db. The latest earbuds come with 31mAh battery offers up to five hours of music playback on a single charge and an additional 20 hours with the 410mAh charging case and three hours of talk time and an extra 12 hours via the case.

The wireless earbuds come with a slide and double controls. One can change the tracks by sliding up or down on the right side of the earbud and control music by sliding down or up from the left earbud. One can double-tap to pause or play music and answer the call. Furthermore, with a tap and hold, one can activate Google Assistant.

Realme Buds Air- Rs 3,999

The Realme Air buds are Relame’s offering in the world of truly wireless earphones and they are great. the true wireless earbuds come with the real-time dual-channel transmission, meaning that one can use each of the earbuds independently. It features a 12mm big bass driver coupled with custom Dynamic Bass Boost (DBB) technology that the brand claims deliver good bass.

It comes with Environment Noise Cancellation technology that helps to identify every word and filter out any background noise. It comes with support for intelligent touch operation, which can be used to answer / end calls, switch music, launch voice assistant and enter / exit performance mode with a touch. It can automatically connect to the smartphone.

The latest earbuds come with wireless charging support and the company claims that the Buds Air delivers up to 17 hours of music playback. It features touch controls like double click to answer a call, triple-click to skip the song, long press on one side to launch voice assistant and long press to start Gaming Mode which reduces audio delay.

JBL Free X- Rs 8,599

The JBL free x are a pair of very cool looking headphones. The headphones have a ring around the controls that light up. Instead of capacitive touch panels, it uses physical buttons for controlling media and call controls and can also be used to launch your smart assistant.

The earphones can be used either in mono mode or stereo mode. It offers up to 20 hours of battery life with the case. They come in three ear tips sizes but no fins.

Blaupunkt BTW LITE- Rs 3,699

This offering from Blaupunkt is a solid statement of their German engineering. It sounds balanced, clear and is not too bulky. It charges quickly in its case and has a 15hr battery life(with charging case). It has capacitive sides to control the device and invoke your AI assistants like Siri and Google Assistant. Its IPX5 water-resistant so can be worn while working out.

It's equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 for a strong and reliable connection. The charging case is also versatile with an LED light that indicates charge levels and the earphones sit in magnetically.

Blaupunkt BTW Pro- Rs 6,999

The product comes with stick design and features Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. They come with USB Type-C charging port. They are powered by Qualcomm aptX with noise cancellation. This has a dual mic with one mic dedicated for talking and the other mic for noise cancellation.BTW Pro is IPX7 rated for water resistance which means it can resist minor splashes, light rain or sweat from workouts. For the battery, it has 70mah in each ear coupled with 740mah battery case.

The company claims to offer 36 hrs Playtime and almost a week of Standby time with Charging case.BTW Pro comes with support for Hey Siri/OK Google Voice Assistants that let you set appointments, make calls have messages read back to you, turn up the volume and so much more. It features full touch controls which lets you control the operations such as music and take calls, without having to take your phone out of your pocket.

Noise Shots Neo- Rs 2,499

The Noise Shots Neo are on the cheaper spectrum of the “Shots” series, however, they do outperform their monetary value. The company claims that Noise Shot Neo wireless earbuds give up to 6 hours of playback time. It also comes with a charging case of 400mAh battery that offers an additional 12 hours of backup. This means that one can get up to 18 hours of backup with the wireless earbuds.

The TWS comes with IPX5 certification making it water-resistant. It comes with loaded with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity option. They have a 9mm driver that produces a balanced sound. The side panels are touch-sensitive and can be used to control your media and invoke your smart assistant.

Cross Beats Pebble- Rs 4,999

These headphones look way more premium than their price tag. With gold accents and soft-touch finish, these earphones are a head-turner. These pair of earphones for the bass heads! With graphene drivers, they produce impeccable bass. They are IPX6 water-resistant and so are a great option for usage during working out.

They quick charge via USB-C and have a battery life of 20hrs. They are equipped with the latest Bluetooth 5.0 and have dual microphones for calls. The charging case is also smart looking with a soft-touch finish. The earbuds sit inside it magnetically.

JBL C100TWS- Rs 7,999

These are JBL’s latest offering in the truly wireless segment. The latest wireless earbuds come with JBL Pure Bass Sound technology that provides high-quality audio experience. It also supports hands-free stereo calling that helps users to make or receive calls. It comes 5.88 mm sound driver that provides good bass and loud sound experience.

The JBL C100TWS headphones offer 17-hours of combined battery life and the company claims that it gives one hour of usage with 15 minutes of charge. headphones come equipped with intuitive and handy controls that are conveniently located on each earpiece, including one-click access to Siri and Google Now. The case has LED lights that denote charge levels. The buds sit within them magnetically.

Noise Shots Sports- Rs 2,499

If you like working out while listening to music, these earphones are perfect on a budget. these earphones are IPX4 water and sweat resistant with a secure fit. It can pair with two devices simultaneously with multipoint. The case is low profile and looks sleek. The silicone tips seal your ears giving you passive noise isolation. They sound balanced and have decent bass.

Skullcandy Push- Rs 9,999

The Skullcandy Push is Skullcandy’s offering in the sub 10000 region and they surely hold their place. The Push has features like Secure FitFin Gels which are designed to make sure the earbuds are positioned at the same fit regardless of the duration of usage. Push earbuds hold up to six hours of play and the charging case holds an additional six hours, thus offering a total 12 hours of battery life.

The truly wireless earbuds come with two buttons on either side which is packed with volume controls, call answering option and also the ability to activate the voice assistant. The latter can be toggled on by triple-pressing on either button, thus allowing users to send a message set an alarm or search for news hands-free earbuds connect to smartphones with Bluetooth v4.2 technology and sport a 9.2mm diameter driver with a frequency response of 20Hz - 20KHz.