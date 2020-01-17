  • 14:35 Jan 17, 2020

Blaupunkt BTW Pro true wireless earphones launched for Rs 6,999

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : January 17, 2020 1:14 pm

Blaupunkt is priced at Rs 6,999 and it is already available for purchase on Amazon.
Blaupunkt, a German-based company, has today announced the launch of its truly wireless earphones BTW Pro in the Indian market. The product is priced at Rs 6,999 and it is already available for purchase on Amazon.

BTW Pro comes with support for Hey Siri/OK Google Voice Assistants that let you set appointments, make calls have messages read back to you, turn up the volume and so much more. It features full touch controls which lets you control the operations such as music and take calls, without having to take your phone out of your pocket.

The product comes with stick design and features Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. They come with USB Type-C charging port. They are powered by Qualcomm aptX with noise cancellation. This has a dual mic with one mic dedicated for talking and the other mic for noise cancellation.

BTW Pro are IPX7 rated for water resistance which means it can resist minor splashes, light rain or sweat from workouts. For the battery, it has 70mah in each ear coupled with 740mah battery case. The company claims to offer 36 hrs Playtime and almost a week of Standby time with Charging case.

Commenting on the launch, Sukhesh Madaan CEO, Blaupunkt Audio India said, “Blaupunkt has always tried to meet the standards of Indian market and expectations of the consumers. The competition in the Audio segment for Wireless Bluetooth earphones and headphones is already very high. And now, Blaupunkt with their 20+ years of experience in the Indian market and innovation is all set to raise the standards of audio experience. I am confident and excited about our latest launch, BTW-01 Pro that it will do wonders in the market. All our previous offerings With Event as our India partner for Audio products, we believe that our TWS Bluetooth earphones are a perfect companion and an all-round product for the millennials and Gen Z, with advanced features and technology.”

