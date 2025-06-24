Samsung Galaxy Unpacked July 2025 Event Announced: Everything to Expect

Samsung has finally announced the Galaxy Unpacked July 2025 event which will be held in New York and will be live streamed via Samsung’s official social media handles. At the event, the company is expected to debut a load of new hardware, including the next generation foldables, and here’s a roundup of everything you can expect to see there.

On July 9, Samsung Electronics will host Unpacked in Brooklyn, New York. The event will be streamed live on Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom India, and Samsung India’s YouTube channel beginning at 07:30 pm IST.

”The next-generation Galaxy devices are being reimagined around a new AI-powered interface, supported by breakthrough hardware built to unlock their full potential. This future is already unfolding, and the best of Galaxy AI and Samsung craftsmanship is about to be unveiled,” said the company.

As for what to expect from Samsung at the Galaxy Unpacked July 2025 event, here’s a list:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7

The next generation foldables from Samsung are right around the corner. The new Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 will be unveiled at the event and both of them have already leaked in detail before in terms of design. The Fold 7 is set to be a considerably thinner than its predecessor while the Flip 7 will bring a completely redesigned cover screen that stands in line with the competition.

CAs for the expected specs, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 will likely sport a 8.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X primary display with 2194 x 1968 pixels resolution, up to 2600 nits peak brightness, and 120Hz adaptive Refresh Rate that can go down till 1Hz. The display on the outside will be a 6.5-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel. It has 2520 x 1080 pixels resolution, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate same as the inner panel, going down till 1Hz.

The device will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy Chipset paired with 16GB RAM and 512GB of storage. It could run on Android 16 based One UI 8.0 that will get 7 years of OS upgrades and 7 years of monthly security updates.

For optics, you may get a triple camera setup at the rear. This includes a 200-megapixel f/1.8 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 sensor with a 123-degree field-of-view (FoV) and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, 3X optical zoom, and OIS. There will be two front cameras on the phone. The one present alongside the front display is a 10-megapixel f/2.2 lens, while the one present inside the fold under the main display is a 4-megapixel f/1.8 sensor.

Connectivity options may include 5G, LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 7, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. There may be a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security while the device could be IP48 rated also. Finally, the handset could be backed by a 4400mAh battery with 25W fast wired charging along with wireless charging support.

Coming to the Galaxy Z Flip 7, the device may sport a 4.0-inch panel with a 60Hz refresh rate, 306 ppi and a Resolution of 748 x 720 pixels. It could feature a 6.85-inch Dynamic AMOLED foldable main display. This one has a 2640 x 1080 pixels resolution, 22:9 aspect ratio and an adaptive Refresh Rate ranging from 1Hz up till 120Hz.

This phone will likely be powered by Samsung’s in-house Exynos 2500 SoC that was announced earlier this week, paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 could come with a dual-camera setup on the back. It includes a 50-megapixel f/1.8 sensor with OIS and a 12-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens. On the inside, it gets a 10-megapixel f/2.2 front-facing sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 may pack a 4000mAh battery. It will charge at 25W speeds with a wired charger, and supports fast wireless charging 2.0 along with reverse wireless charging as well.

Connectivity options should include 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The Z Flip 7 will run on One UI 8.0 based on Android 16 and will get 7 years of major OS upgrades and security patches. There will be a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication, along with stereo speakers for audio. The device should be IP48 rated also.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Series

The design of all of the upcoming Galaxy Watch 8 series has been leaked before. Galaxy Watch 8 series renders show that the lineup will have a consistent design language across all three models. All three of the watches wil have a squircle dial, departing from the circular dial on the Galaxy Watch and Watch Classic models we have seen before.

While the dial is squircle, the display will remain round on all three. The vanilla Watch 8 will simply have a flat display with a thin bezel. The Watch 8 Classic gets a time-marker bezel as well as a rotating bezel that will make a comeback from the Watch 6 Classic.

The classic model this year also gains the new round quick button we saw on the Ultra model last year, which the 2025 Ultra model will also have. Aside from that, all three of them also have a couple of regular buttons as well. The design for the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2025 remains largely the same, except that it will be made available in new shades this time.

Another recent report suggests that the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic could arrive in a single 47mm size and could pack a 435mAh rated battery, which typically translates to a 450mAh typical capacity. Compared to the 47mm Watch 6 Classic, which had a 425mAh battery, this year’s model will have a marginally bigger cell.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE

The FE model of the Galaxy Buds 3 may also be unveiled at the event. While the Galaxy Buds Core are likely arriving this week, the Buds 3 FE will have a different set of features and specs. Unfortunately, details regarding its specs and features are scarce at the moment.

This is all the hardware one can expect to see at the Galaxy Unpacked July 2025 event. We should get to know more about these devices as the launch nears.