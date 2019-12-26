  • 17:27 Dec 26, 2019

Oppo Enco Free true wireless earphones launched

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 26, 2019 4:32 pm

Oppo Enco Free true wireless earphones feature a 13.4mm dynamic driver with a driver sensitivity of 120db.
Along with the launch of Oppo Reno 3 series of smartphones, the company has also announced its true wireless earphones - Oppo Enco Free.  The wireless earbuds are priced at 699 Yuan (Rs 7,135 approx.) and it comes in Black, White and Pink colours.

Oppo Enco Free true wireless earphones feature a 13.4mm dynamic driver with a driver sensitivity of 120db. It supports Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to Android and iOS devices. It has IPX4 ratings as wellfor protection against sweat and splashes.

Oppo Enco Free true wireless earphones
The company says that it is the world’s first true wireless headset that uses ultra dynamic speakers with dual magnetic circuit design. It weighs in at about 4.6 grams.
 
The latest earbuds come with 31mAh battery offers up to five hours of music playback on a single charge and an additional 20 hours with the 410mAh charging case and three hours of talk time and an extra 12 hours via the case. It does not support wireless charging.

 
It has touch controls for volume and music control. It has wearing detection sensor that automatically pauses the audio when the headset is removed and it automatically connects with the phone when you open the case.

