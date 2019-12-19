Realme Buds Air Review: Is it worth Rs 3,999?

Realme is offering a host of interesting features with its latest wireless earbuds. It is probably one of the few wireless earbuds that offer wireless charging support. So, are they really good? Let’s find out.

Realme has recently announced the launch of its latest wireless earbuds with Realme Buds Air. The Buds Air comes with a price tag of Rs 3,999 and it is available in three colour options including Yellow, White and Black.









Lightweight Design, comfortable earcups

The first thing you will notice about the Realme Buds Air is the resemblance to Apple AirPods. Yes, it does look like an Apple AirPods rip-off but that doesn’t mean it is a bad device. The earbuds are quite lightweight and it comfortably fits into the ear. The charging case is also quite compact, though it is quite prone to smudges. So you need to be careful.

Coming to the earbuds they are quite comfortable when you wear it. It comes with dual-channel transmission technology which means you can wear earbuds separately. There is a touch area around at the earbuds through which you can perform different gestures. One can double-tap it to answer a call all or pause/play music. Tapping three times will skip the song. Press and hold for 2 seconds will activate Google Assistant or Siri and one can also use this feature to end a call. Also, one can activate Gaming Mode pressing both the earbuds together for 2 seconds.

Moving on, during our testing, we found out that the earbuds do not fall even if you are exercising or walking. However, if you wear it for a prolonged period, then you might feel some uneasiness. But apart from that, there is nothing much wrong with the Realme Buds Air. Yes, it looks eerily similar to the Apple AirPods, though the build quality does not look cheap from any angle.

Performance

Let's talk about the performance of the Realme Buds Air. If you are one of those who love to hear different kind of music or different genres of music then Realme Buds AIr will satisfy you. The device comes with good sound output and you will enjoy the whole experience, all thanks to the 12mm sound driver.

You will find the sound clear and loud. However, when you increase the volume at hundred per cent then you will notice the output is not that great. We noticed that at high volume, the treble was quite high and bass is not that strong, which gives you high pitched audio and it is not a soothing experience. The bass is not that great, so when you listen to some hip-hop and dubstep music, you will notice that it lacks a punch.

The Realms Buds Air comes with wearer-aware technology through which it automatically pauses the audio or video when you remove the earbuds from your ears and play it back when you wear it.

Calls and Connectivity

Connecting the Realms Buds Air is quite simple. For the first time, you need to press the button present on the charging pods and then connect it to your smartphone. Once done, it will connect automatically everytime when you take out the earbuds from the pods. In our testing, we never faced any issue with the connection of the device. However, the range is not that great. So, if you move from one room to another, then you will notice some distortion.

The Realms Buds Air comes with dual mic support, which is a good thing. It comes with Environment Noise Cancellation technology, which helps in enhancing voice quality while on call. We were impressed with the clarity of the calls as it was clear and the receiver was able to understand every word we said.

Battery

Coming to the battery performance, the company claims it can last up to 17 hours why the earbuds last for three hours. During our testing found out the battery offers up almost around 15 hours of playtime with the charging pod and the earbuds last around 2 to 2.5 hours. It also depends on various factors. If you are playing games like PUBG mobile for a prolonged period then the battery drainage will happen at a faster rate.

