Samsung Galaxy Buds Core India Launch Confirmed: Things to Know

Samsung is all set to refresh its audio products lineup with two new launches, that will likely include the Samsung Galaxy Buds Core as well as the Galaxy Buds 3 FE. The Galaxy Buds Core India launch has already been confirmed but ahead of that launch, the buds have also been leaked in detail and below is a roundup of what you can expect from these buds.

Galaxy Buds Core India Launch

Samsung India posted a teaser on X which says, “Let the music move you to the core,” while the caption reads, “Brace yourself! The music is about to hit harder. Feel every note, every drop, every beat – louder, clearer, deeper. Dropping soon!” While the brand hasn’t confirmed the model name of the buds, the teaser drops a hint that it will likely be called Galaxy Buds Core which reports online also suggest.

Ahead of the Galaxy Buds Core India launch, the audio product was prematurely listed on some regions’ Samsung websites (via Gadgets360) which shed some light on the buds’ design as well its specifications. The design seems to look similar to that of the Buds FE from last year while the case design is also somewhat identical. You get a wingtip design for a better fit in the ear and the buds come in Black and White shades.

As for their features, the Buds Core will reportedly sport Bluetooth v5.4 for wireless connectivity, along with support for AAC, SBC, and Samsung’s Scalable codec. The earbuds are also said to include touch controls along with an IP54 rating for protection against dust and splashes.

As for runtime, the Galaxy Buds Core are claimed to deliver up to 20 hours of battery life with ANC on and up to 35 hours with it turned off. Each bud could pack a 65mAh battery, while the case may be backed by a 500mAh cell. In terms of size, the earbuds weigh about 5.3g each while the charging case could weigh in at 31.2g.

You’ll also get active noise cancellation (ANC), along with some Galaxy AI features, such as real-time translation tools like Interpreter and Live Translate. However, these features would likely be limited to Samsung smartphone users only.

The Galaxy Buds Core are likely to be launched at the Galaxy Unpacked event which is reportedly taking place in New York next month on the 9th. However, an official confirmation from the brand regarding the event is still awaited. The company will also debut other new hardware at the event, including the Buds 3 FE, the Galaxy Z Fold 7, the Z Flip 7, as well as the Galaxy Watch 8 series.