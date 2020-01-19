  • 16:47 Jan 19, 2020

Noise Shots Neo wireless earbuds launched in India for Rs 2,499

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 19, 2020 3:30 pm

Noise Shots Neo wireless earbuds come with a price tag of Rs 2,499 and it is available for purchase from Amazon.
Noise, a brand known for its wearable products, has announced the launch of its latest true wireless earbuds in India. Dubbed as Noise Shot Neo, the wireless earbuds come with a price tag of Rs 2,499 and it is available for purchase from Amazon. 

 

Interestingly, during the Amazon Great Indian Sale, users can get the wireless earbuds for Rs 2,199, reflecting a discount of Rs 300. The wireless earbuds are loaded with a host of interesting features. To start with, it comes with intuitive touch controls through which one can control the music, volumes, receive, end or reject calls, activate personal assistant and more. The earbuds are loaded with 9mm drivers that the company claims deliver rich sound output along with deeper bass. 

 

The company claims that Noise Shot Neo wireless earbuds give up to 6 hours of playback time. It also comes with a charging case of 400mAh battery that offers an additional 12 hours of backup. This means that one can get up to 18 hours of backup with the wireless earbuds. The TWS comes with IPX5 certification making it water-resistant. It comes with loaded with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity option. 

 

Previously, the company introduced its truly wireless earbuds called Noise Shots XO in India. The Noise Shots XO is priced at Rs 5499 and will go sale in the country on the company's official e-store, gonoise.com, Flipkart and Amazon. It comes with a one-year manufacturer warranty and comes in Space Grey, Rose Gold, and Metallic White colours.

 

Noise Shots XO come with a metallic finish and feature Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity with a range of 10m. They come with USB Type-C charging port. The company claims to offer up to 6 hours of playtime on a single charge and a combined 36 hours of playback time with the case. The charging time for the product is 2 hours.

