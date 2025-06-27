Noise Buds Marine TWS Earbuds With Full-Metal Case Launched in India

Noise Buds Marine TWS earbuds have been announced in India as the country’s first earbuds to come with a full-metal alloy case. The buds also offer support for Active Noise Cancellation, dual device pairing, quad mics, ENC, and more. Here are all the details of the earbuds.

Noise Buds Marine: Price, Availability

Noise Buds Marine will be available at Rs 2,499, with a special price of Rs 1,499 for the pass holders who have pre-booked the device. They are available in Marine Black and Marine Grey colours. The product is now live on gonoise website, and can also be purchased from Amazon and Flipkart starting July 1, 2025.

Noise Buds Marine: Specifications

The Buds Marine introduces a metallic design-first approach. Packed in an alloy metal case, the company claims that the buds offer a premium feel in the hand. Designed to go wherever you go, the earbuds come with a detachable chain, “allowing users to carry them in style,” said Noise.

Equipped with Active Noise Cancellation (up to 32dB), the buds pack 13mm drivers that handle the audio. Noise Buds Marine comes with Dual Device Pairing, allowing users to stay connected to both laptop and phone — no switching needed. Quad Mic ENC ensures clear call quality even in noisy environments, while Low Latency Mode makes it ideal for gamers.

With Instacharge, 10 minutes of charging gives up to 120 minutes of playtime. Further, they offer a total battery life of up to 35 hours. The earbuds also feature Bluetooth v5.3 for fast, stable connections and are rated IPX4 water-resistant.