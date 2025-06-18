BoAt Wave Fortune Smartwatch Launched in India

Boat Wave Fortune is the latest addition to BoAt’s portfolio of wearables in India. The Wave Fortune comes with features like NFC enabled Tap & Pay feature, a large display, personalized watch faces, fitness-linked rewards, and more.

BoAt Wave Fortune: Price

The watch can be soon be bought for ₹2,999 in an Active Black colour from the boAt website. A discount of Rs 300 can also be availed.

BoAt Wave Fortune: Features

The Wave Fortune sports a 1.96” HD Display with 240*282 Resolution and 550 nits’ brightness for high clarity—even under direct sunlight. It supports a Wake gesture for quick access to time and notifications along with a DIY Watch Face Studio to personalize your home screen with images themes, or artworks.

Then there are boAt Coins that are used to reward fitness milestones and are redeemable for boAt offers. There’s support for Bluetooth Calling, interactive dial pad, contact saving, and direct access to Crest Pay. BoAt has partnered with Axis Bank for a contactless payment experience.

With boAt Pay powered by Tappy’s tokenization technology, users can now tokenize their Axis Bank credit or debit cards (Mastercard/VISA) via the boAt Crest Pay App and make payments right from their wrist. Payments up to ₹5,000 can be made on POS machines without entering a PIN.

Aside from this, there are 100+ sports modes and health monitoring including support for Heart Rate, SpO2, and Female Wellness tracking. It can run for up to 7 days on a charge. Other features include music control, weather, games, alarms, stopwatch, and the timer function.