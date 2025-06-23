BoAt Airdopes Prime 701 ANC TWS Earbuds Launched in India

BoAt Airdopes Prime 701 ANC TWS earbuds have been announced in India with a load of features including 24-bit boAt Spatial Audio, Google Fast Pair, hybrid ANC, and more. Here’s a roundup of all the features the new boAt TWS earbuds have to offer.

BoAt Airdopes Prime 701 ANC: Price, Availability

The boAt Airdopes Prime 701 ANC are priced at Rs 1,999 and are available in Zinc White, Obsidian Grey, and Titanium Blue. They come with a one-year warranty. They can be bought from Amazon.in and the official boAt website.

BoAt Airdopes Prime 701 ANC: Specifications

The Airdopes Prime 701 ANC come with 10mm drivers and offer 24-bit boAt Spatial Audio. They feature Bluetooth v5.2 and support Google Fast Pair for seamless wireless connections. They also support dual-device connectivity for connecting to two devices simultaneously and also support seamless switching.

The buds offer hybrid active noise cancellation that can block up to 46dB of background noise. You also get AI ENx technology and Adaptive EQ powered by mimi. The features can further be controlled through the BoAt Hearables app. Further, they are IPX5 rated and offer up to 50-hours of playtime with the case.

Each bud has 4 mics for clearer calls. Furthermore, they support in-ear detection along with a BEAST Mode with 60ms low Latency for those who’ll frequently game while wearing these.

Earlier last week, the company announced its Wave Fortune smartwatch with features like NFC enabled Tap & Pay feature. Wave Fortune sports a 1.96” HD Display with 240*282 Resolution and 550 nits’ brightness for high clarity—even under direct sunlight. It supports a Wake gesture for quick access to time and notifications along with a DIY Watch Face Studio to personalize your home screen with images themes, or artworks.