Samsung Galaxy Buds Core TWS Earbuds Launched in India

Samsung Galaxy Buds Core TWS earbuds have been announced in India featuring powerful “Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), crystal-clear call quality, and intuitive Galaxy AI integration,” according to Samsung. Here’s what they have to offer.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Core: Price, Availability

Galaxy Buds Core will be available on Samsung.com, Amazon and across select retail stores starting 12 noon on June 27. Priced at Rs 4,999, there’s a flat Rs 1,000 discount for consumers buying Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56. One can also avail up to 12-month no-cost EMI. They’re available in Black and White shades.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Core: Specifications

The Galaxy Buds Core feature Bluetooth v5.4 for wireless connectivity, along with support for AAC and Samsung’s Scalable codec. Samsung says it packs a new dynamic driver for a rich sound with deep bass. The earbuds also include touch controls along with an IP54 rating for protection against dust and splashes. Each bud has 3 mics for taking up calls.

As for runtime, the Galaxy Buds Core are claimed to deliver up to 20 hours of battery life with ANC on and up to 35 hours with it turned off. Each bud packs a 65mAh battery, while the case is backed by a 500mAh cell. Samsung claims up to 35 hours playback time on a single charge (including charging in the case) when ANC is turned off and up to 20 hours of battery life with ANC turned ON.

In terms of size, the earbuds weigh about 5.3g each while the charging case weighs in at 31.2g. They have a wingtip design for a secure fit in the ear.

You also get active noise cancellation (ANC), along with a Galaxy AI feature called Interpreter. “Whether you are travelling, collaborating across languages, or simply exploring new cultures, the Interpreter feature makes conversations smoother and more meaningful—all through Galaxy Buds Core interface,” said Samsung. It also supports real-time voice call transcriptions.

Galaxy Buds Core connects effortlessly with Galaxy devices and can be found in a blink with Samsung Find. It also offers an Auto-switch feature to simultaneously pair and use with multiple devices.