Tata Play Binge gets 17th OTT platform onboard

Tata Play has been expanding the number of OTT apps included under its Binge service and the latest one to be added to the bouquet of streaming services is MX Player. This is the 17th OTT platform which is being offered as a part of Tata Play Binge. With the latest addition, viewers will have access to an additional 5000+ films and 800+ shows in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and other languages from MX Player.

“MX Player is India’s largest OTT Player with an outstanding 300 million subscriber base and this partnership will further pave the way for ad-free SVoD content being made available through Tata Play Binge”, said the company.

What content will be available via MX Player?

MX Player will unlock a differentiated content library on Tata Play Binge consisting of MX Originals, Bollywood movies, Hollywood movies, south-Indian dubbed movies, Korean dramas, marquee titles such as Shiksha Mandal, Queen, Raktanchal, Bhaukaal, Aashram, Pinocchio, DoctorStrange, and many more.

How to access MX Player on Tata Play Binge?

For those who want to access MX Player will have to subscribe to it and add it as part of their package to enjoy an ad-free content viewing experience without any interruptions. Further, Tata Play Binge can be accessed through large-screen connected devices – Tata Play Binge+ Android Set Top Box and Tata Play edition of the Amazon FireTV Stick, along with Tata Play Binge mobile app and the website.

MX Player will join the band of the 16 existing, popular OTT platforms on Binge like Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, SonyLIV, Voot Select, hoichoi, Planet Marathi, NammaFlix, Chaupal, SunNxt, Hungama Play, Eros Now, ShemarooMe, Voot Kids, CuriosityStream, EPIC ON and DocuBay. Content from all these platforms is available to the viewers of Tata Play Binge through a single subscription and single user interface. Viewers can also enjoy free content on Tata Play Binge