Google Starts Rolling Out Gemini in Chrome, Agentic Browsing Assistant Coming Soon

Google is adding all the AI bells and whistles in its Chrome Browser as it announces the rollout of Gemini in Chrome. The company also announced other new features, such as the AI mode integration in the address bar, the soon to come Agentic browsing assistant, and much more. Here’s everything you’d want to know about the new updates for Chrome.

Gemini in Chrome: How Will it Work?

Google is now rolling out Gemini in Chrome to Mac and Windows desktop users in the U.S. with their language set to English, so users can ask Gemini to clarify complex information on any webpage (or webpages) they’re reading. It’ll be available to business users in the coming weeks via Google Workspace with enterprise-grade data protections and controls.

The company is also bringing Gemini in Chrome to mobile in the U.S. You can also activate Gemini when using Chrome on Android, and other apps, by holding the power button. And starting soon, on iOS Gemini in Chrome will be built into the app.

Gemini in Chrome can work across tabs, allowing you to quickly compare and summarise information across multiple websites to find what you need. “Planning your flight, hotel and vacation activities across multiple tabs? Gemini in Chrome can help you consolidate that information into a single itinerary to take the stress out of your travel plans,” said Google.

With Gemini integration, you can also ask the AI assistant to easily find web pages you have visited in the past. “Once launched, you can try prompts like “what was the website that I saw the walnut desk on last week?” or “what was that blog I read on back to school shopping?,” according to Google.

Then, a deeper integration between Gemini in Chrome and Google apps, like Calendar, YouTube and Maps, has been developed “so you can schedule meetings, see location details and more without leaving the page you’re on.” For example, if you’re looking for a specific spot in a YouTube video, you can ask Gemini in Chrome and it will take you there immediately.

AI Mode in Address Bar

Now, you’ll also have the option to quickly access Google Search’s AI mode right from the Chrome address bar (what Google calls the omnibox) on your computer. AI Mode allows you to ask longer, more complex questions and get a helpful AI response, with the ability to easily ask follow up questions and dive deeper on the web. This update will be rolling out later this month in English in the U.S. and expanding to more countries and languages in the weeks ahead.

With this feature, you can now also “ask questions about the entire page you’re on right from the omnibox. Chrome can suggest relevant questions based on the context of the page to help you kickstart your search. You’ll get a helpful AI Overview from Search right alongside the page, with the ability to ask follow-up questions in AI Mode, so you can get helpful information without leaving the page. Contextual suggestions are available in the U.S. in English and will be rolling out to more countries and languages in the weeks ahead.”

Better Protection Against Scams in Chrome

Similar to how Gemini Nano is being used to detect tech support scams that try to trick you into downloading harmful software, Google will be expanding this Gemini Nano-based protection to also stop sites that use fake viruses or fake giveaways to trick you.

Next, Chrome now detects potentially spammy or scammy notifications and gives you the option of seeing them or unsubscribing. Since rolling out this feature, Google says it has reduced unwanted website notifications for Chrome on Android users by around 3 billion each day.

Further, Chrome now uses AI to learn your preferences and to take into account signals like site quality. When it determines you’re unlikely to grant them, it will present permissions requests in a less intrusive way.

Soon, Chrome will use AI as a Password agent to go a step further, letting you change your saved passwords with a single click on supported sites, like Coursera, Spotify, Duolingo, H&M and more.

Agentic Capabilities for Gemini in Chrome

In the coming months, Google will be introducing agentic capabilities to Gemini in Chrome. “These will let Gemini in Chrome handle those tedious tasks that take up so much of your time, like booking a haircut or ordering your weekly groceries.” You tell Gemini in Chrome what you want to get done, and it acts on web pages on your behalf. It can be stopped at any time so you’ll always stay in control.