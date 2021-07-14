Best upcoming shows and movies on Netflix

OTT Platforms have played a major role in people’s lives since the pandemic situation began early last year. Stuck inside their homes, OTT platforms such as Netflix have been catering to people’s entertainment needs. Netflix, in particular, has been coming up with a bunch of new movies, shows and successor seasons to previous shows. So here are the top upcoming movies and shows to look forward to on Netflix:
1How to sell drugs online (fast) – Season 3
Quick to gain popularity amongst its genre, this comedy-drama series focuses on how a nerdy teen starts selling drugs online out of his bedroom. He soon becomes one of Europe’s biggest dealers, and things take a turn. The show returns for a third instalment. As Lenny’s health worsens, the crew puts their differences aside to raise money for his treatment while threats loom around. The season will be available to stream starting July 27, 2021.
2Never Have I Ever – Season 2
The show revolves around the complicated life of a first-generation Indian-American teenager. While sprucing up her status, her family, friends and her own feelings stand as hurdles in the process. The show that started streaming last year is now returning for a second season, starting streaming July 15, 2021.
3Blood Red Sky
This movie will start streaming on July 23, 2021. It is based on a woman who must unleash a monstrous secret to protect her young son on a flight that terrorists have hijacked. The movie stars Kais Setti, Alexander Scheer and Peri Baumeister.
4Hit & Run
One of the upcoming shows on Netflix is Hit & Run. It is an Action-Thriller series that revolves around a happily married man. His life is turned upside down when his wife is killed in a mysterious hit-and-run accident in Tel Aviv. The man sets on the journey to uncover the truth behind the mystery of her wife’s death. Season 1 starts streaming on August 6 on Netflix.
5Apollo 11
Another upcoming movie on Netflix is Apollo 11. The movie starts streaming on August 1 and is a documentary made using newly unearthed film footage and audio recordings regarding the historic moon landing in 1969. Interestingly, Apollo 11 doesn’t have any voice-over narration or any new interviews. Instead, it includes the interviews from the time itself, so the scenes speak from themselves.
6Aftermath
This thriller movie is set around a young couple who are desperately trying to save their marriage. In a final attempt to save their love, they take up a deal on the house with a questionable past. However, soon after they move in, the house’s troubled history starts causing chaos in the couple’s life through disturbing events. The horror movie starts streaming on August 4.
7Navarasa
Navarasa is an upcoming Indian Tamil-language anthology web series on Netflix. The series starts streaming on August 6. From amusement to awe, the nine human emotions of Indian aesthetic theory are explored in this series.
8Bartkowiak
Bartkowiak is an upcoming movie that will stream on Netflix starting July 28, 2021. The movie is about an MMA fighter who takes over his family’s nightclub. He ends up finding out some shocking truths about his brother’s death.
9Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified
The upcoming series on Netflix will be exploring the idea of the existence of extraterrestrial life. The series conveys how the government has kept these secrets hidden from the people. The trailer for the series also shows some shocking imagery which is claimed to be the proof for the existence of aliens. The series starts streaming on August 3, 2021.
10Yesterday
Released back in 2019 and now coming on Netflix on July 26, Yesterday is about a struggling musician who has forgotten everything following an accident. So first, he only remembers ‘The Beatles’ and later tries to gain fame by singing the band’s songs.
These were some of the best upcoming shows and movies on Netflix. Apart from these, Netflix still has many titles lined up for release, which would be worth a binge-watch.