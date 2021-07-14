Best upcoming shows and movies on Netflix

One of the upcoming shows on Netflix is Hit & Run. It is an Action-Thriller series that revolves around a happily married man. His life is turned upside down when his wife is killed in a mysterious hit-and-run accident in Tel Aviv. The man sets on the journey to uncover the truth behind the mystery of her wife’s death. Season 1 starts streaming on August 6 on Netflix.

