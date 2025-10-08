NPCI Launches Fingerprint Authentication for UPI Payments, Wearable Glass Verification, and More

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), in collaboration with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), announced a series of digital payment initiatives at the Global Fintech Fest 2025 in Mumbai on Tuesday. Among the highlights are fingerprint authentication for UPI payments and wearable glass-based transactions, aimed at making India’s digital payments ecosystem faster, more secure, and user-friendly.

NPCI Launches Biometric and Wearable Glass Authentication for UPI

NPCI unveiled on-device biometric verification, including Fingerprint Authentication for UPI Payments, allowing users to authorise transactions using their smartphone’s fingerprint or face unlock instead of entering a UPI PIN. This optional feature maintains robust security, as every transaction continues to be verified by the issuing bank. The update is expected to benefit senior citizens and first-time digital payment users who often find PIN-based systems difficult to navigate.

In another innovation, NPCI expanded UPI Lite to include wearable smart glass-based payments. Users can complete small-value transactions simply by scanning a QR code and confirming via a voice command—no mobile phone or PIN needed. This new system has been designed for everyday use cases such as retail purchases, dining, and transit payments, supporting quick and frequent transactions.

Navi UPI Introduces Biometric Payment Support

At the same event, Navi UPI became the first UPI platform in India to integrate Fingerprint Authentication for UPI Payments, coupled with simplified onboarding for new users. The platform has also introduced Aadhaar-based face authentication for setting or resetting UPI PINs using UIDAI’s FaceRD App. This move aims to make the setup process easier for users without access to debit cards, promoting broader adoption of secure biometric verification.

NPCI stated that biometric authentication, including fingerprint and facial recognition, will initially be valid for transactions up to ₹5,000. Banks and UPI apps are required to ensure device compatibility, perform necessary security checks, and comply with NPCI and UIDAI guidelines. If users reset their UPI PIN or remain inactive for 90 days, biometric enablement will be temporarily disabled until consent is reconfirmed.

RBI Introduces New Cash Withdrawal Options

In addition, the RBI announced a new mode for cash withdrawals via micro ATMs at UPI Cash Points operated by business correspondents. Joint and multi-signatory account holders can now use UPI for digital payments, enhancing financial accessibility and convenience for shared accounts.

With these developments—led by Fingerprint Authentication for UPI Payments—India’s digital payment landscape is taking a significant leap forward.