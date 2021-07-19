Best upcoming movies and shows on Sony LIV

Sony LIV has gained popularity over the past few months, thanks to big hits like Scam 1992, College Romance S02, and more. The OTT platform is now working towards bringing more content to the users. And here we are with the list of the best upcoming shows and movies on Sony LIV, making it easy for you to keep track of what’s coming.
1Chutzpah
Releasing on July 23rd, Chutzpah is a 10-episode series with five stories intertwined with each other through the Worldwide Web.
It will be a dark thriller comedy and basically be based upon cybercrime, including digital frauds and more. The show stars celebrities such as Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh, both of whom we have seen in the Fukrey series.
2Sabapathy
Though there’s still no final release date, the Tamil movie starring Santhanam is expected to release this month.
The film has been directed by debutant director Srinivasa Rao. Sabapathy focuses on the relationship between a father and a son. An official announcement regarding the release is expected soon.
3Thittam Irandu
Thittam Irandu is another one of the upcoming movies and shows on Sony LIV. The Tamil movie stars Aishwarya Rajesh, and Sony LIV has bagged the streaming rights.
The movie is expected to release sometime in August 2021. Debutant filmmaker Vignesh Karthick has directed it. The first look of the film hints towards the movie is a crime thriller.