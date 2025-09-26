Meta Debuts Vibes in Meta AI App as a Short-Form AI Videos’ Feed

Meta has announced the launch of Vibes in Meta AI App which debuts as a one-stop-shop for short-form AI videos created by users. It is essentially the place “where you can create and share short-form, AI-generated videos.” Here’s everything to know about the new feature of the Meta AI app.

Vibes in Meta AI app makes it “easier to find creative inspiration and experiment with Meta AI’s media tools.” “As you browse, you’ll see a range of AI-generated videos from creators and communities. The feed will become more personalized over time, and if something catches your eye, you can create your own video, remix what you see, and share it with friends and followers,” the company said.

With Vibes, users can start from scratch, work with content they already have, or remix a video from the feed. One can add new visuals, layer in music, and adjust styles to match their taste. And when you’re ready to share, post directly to the Vibes feed, DM to friends, or cross-post to Instagram and Facebook Stories and Reels. If you see a Meta AI video on Instagram, you can tap through to remix it in the Meta AI app.

“We’re working on even more powerful creation tools and models with a number of talented visual artists and creators, and will be rolling these out more widely in the future,” said Meta.

Last week, the company debuted new hardware at its Meta Connect 2025 event, including the Meta Ray-Ban Display, Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2), and the Oakley Meta Vanguard. The Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) features up to 2x the battery life of the original version, and 3K Ultra HD video capture as well. The Ray-Ban Display glasses include a monocular display powered by a custom light engine and geometric waveguide, offering high brightness, sharp contrast, and efficient performance in a compact frame.