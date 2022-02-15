Top 10 regional OTT platforms

In India, OTT platforms have no doubt become quite popular in the last few years. With cinema halls closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, people have moved to OTT platforms for movies and shows.

Apart from popular streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Videos, Disney+ Hotstar, there are various regional OTT platforms available as well. We have many regional OTT platforms offering content in languages like Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kanada, Bengali, etc. If language isn’t a barrier, then here is our list of regional OTT platforms for you.