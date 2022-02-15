Top 10 regional OTT platforms

In India, OTT platforms have no doubt become quite popular in the last few years. With cinema halls closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, people have moved to OTT platforms for movies and shows.
Apart from popular streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Videos, Disney+ Hotstar, there are various regional OTT platforms available as well. We have many regional OTT platforms offering content in languages like Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kanada, Bengali, etc. If language isn’t a barrier, then here is our list of regional OTT platforms for you.
Hoichoi (Bengali)
- Language: Bengali
- Service launched on: 20 September 2017
- Platforms available: Android, iOS, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV
- Subscription fee: Rs 899 for 12 months on 8 devices, Rs 599 for 12 months on 5 devices
Hoichoi is an Indian subscription video on-demand and over-the-top streaming service focusing exclusively on Bengali language content. It is owned and maintained by SVF Entertainment Pvt Ltd with headquarters in Kolkata, India. It was launched on 20 September 2017. Hoichoi is currently available for Android, iOS, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Mi TV, LG Smart TV and Samsung Tizen.
Currently, it features over 500 film titles, including more than 100 SVF produced films and about 400 other films. Apart from this, Hoichoi contains more than 1,000 Bengali songs for audio streaming globally.
The Family plan offers 1 year subscription at Rs 899 allowing connection to 8 devices. Besides, the Solo plan comes at Rs 599 for 1 year allowing connection to 5 devices.
Hoichoi includes latest content like Bony, Uttoron, Buro Sadhu, Gora and Ekannoborti.
Sun NXT (South Indian content)
- Language: Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, Marathi
- Service launched on: June 2017
- Platforms available: Android, iOS, Smart TV
- Subscription fee: Rs 50, Rs 130, Rs 490 for monthly (1 screen), quarterly (1 screen) and annual (4 screen) plans
Sun NXT is an Indian video on demand service run by Sun TV Network specially for South Indian content. It was launched in June 2017 and has content in six languages – Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, Marathi. Sun NXT app is available for Android and iOS devices, Smart TVs and other devices. You can find blockbusters from Mollywood, Kollywood, Tollywood as well as Sandalwood.
There are three subscription plans offered for its users on monthly, quarterly and annual basis priced at Rs 50, Rs 130, Rs 490 respectively. The monthly and quarterly subscriptions will allow only 1 screen while the annual subscription will allow 4 screens.
You can watch the latest movies like 1945, Trp, Pratheekaaram, Kaadhal and Parris Jeyaraj on Sun NXT.
Aha (Telugu)
- Language: Telugu
- Service launched on: 25 March 2020
- Platforms available: Android, iOS, Smart TV
- Subscription fee: Rs 149 for quarterly and Rs 399 for annual plan
Aha is an over-the-top streaming service which offers Telugu-language content. It has an extensive range of movies and original web series in Telugu. However, the platform offers English subtitles as well. It is owned by Arha Media & Broadcasting Private Limited and was launched on 25 March 2020.
As of now Aha offers only two plans for the users in India – quarterly and annually. The subscription costs you Rs 149 for quarterly (90 days). For annually, one has to pay Rs 399 for the membership. Apart from pricing, the website does not reveal anything about the number of device supported in each plan. You can stream their content on multiple devices like your smartphone, laptop, tablet, and smart TV.
Aha includes latest content like Unstoppable, Arjuna Phalguna, Hey Jude and The American Dream.
Koode (Malayalam)
- Language: Malayalam
- Service launched on: December 2020
- Platforms available: Android, iOS, Android TVs
- Subscription fee: Free
This OTT platform was launched in December 2020 by Studio Mojo. The service offers content for the Malayalam language only. In addition, they provide original shows as well as popular web series curated from YouTube and other social media platforms.
The content in Koode is free of cost. Koode users can stream movies and other shows for free online. Further, it is available across Android, iOS devices as well as Android TVs.
The latest content available includes Chiri, Vincent and the Popo, Aanum Pennum, Neripod and Kho Kho.
Stage (Haryanvi)
- Language: Haryanvi
- Service launched on: 2020
- Platforms available: Android, iOS
- Subscription fee: Rs 199 for 3 months, Rs 299 for 6 months, Rs 399 for 12 months
Stage is a regional OTT Platform that has been launched by Vinay Singhal, Shashank Vaishnav, and Parveen Singhal in 2020. This platform offers Haryanvi Dialect content including web series, movies, story telling videos and more for its viewers. Apart from Haryanvi, Stage also offers Rajasthani language content.
There is Haryanvi Songs & Comedy, Haryanvi Video, Haryanvi Folk Dance, Ragini Music, Haryanvi Singers, Latest Haryanvi Video Songs. One has to pay Rs 399 for 12 months subscription. For 6 months the membership will cost you Rs 299 and for Rs 3 months subscription, it will be Rs 199. At present, the app does not reveal any details apart from the pricing.
City Shor TV (Gujarati)
- Language: Gujarati
- Service launched on: October 2020
- Platforms available: Android, iOS, Smart TVs
- Subscription fee: Rs 100 for 1 month, Rs 300 for 12 months for 6 devices
CityShor.TV is the first Gujarati OTT platform. It is a Gujarati Entertainment Platform to watch CityShor.TV’s Originals as well as curated Gujarati Web Series, Movies and Short Films.
This Gujarati OTT platform is owned by Ahmedabad-based lifestyle media company CityShor.com and was launched in October 2020. This is one of the top 10 regional OTT platforms in India. Additionally, the yearly membership is Rs 300 and one month membership is Rs 100 with up to 6 devices support. The details about the two plans don’t reveal any thing apart from price on the website.
Some latest CityShor TV Originals include web series like The Dry State Comics Dayro Edition, The Royal Taste Of Gujarat, Tikkhi Mithhi life and The Street Food Journey of Gujarat.
Chaupal (Punjabi, Haryanvi, and Bhojpuri)
- Language: Punjabi, Haryanvi, and Bhojpuri
- Service launched on: August 2021
- Platforms available: Android, iOS, Smart TVs
- Subscription fee: Rs 99 for 1 month on 1 device, Rs 799 for 12 months on 2 devices, Rs 999 for 12 months on 3 devices
Punjabi movie channel Pitaara TV launched its over-the-top (OTT) platform Chaupal last year. It provides content for entertainment in three regional languages- Punjabi, Haryanvi, and Bhojpuri.
In addition, Chaupal offers the latest and popular original and exclusive movies, web series, podcasts, music, documentaries and entertainment-based content from India and the world. It can be accessed on mobiles, TVs, laptops or tablets.
The monthly plan of Chaupal starts at Rs 99 for a single screen. One can watch the contents only on mobile phones with 480p resolution. For two screens, there is Premium Plan of Rs 799 per year. Here you can watch the content in 1080p resolution. The third is a Family Plan of Rs 999 allowing you three screens with 1080p resolution.
The latest content include Panchhi, Please Kill Me, Malaal, Dustbin. The other content include Rose Day in Punjab, Ucha Pind and Tut Pena Darji.
Planet Marathi (Marathi)
- Language: Marathi
- Service launched on: 31 August 2021
- Platforms available: Android, iOS, Android TV and Amazon Fire TV devices
- Subscription fee: Rs 365 for 12 months
Planet Marathi OTT is an Indian subscription video on-demand and over-the-top media service which was launched in 2021 by founder and entrepreneur Akshay Bardapurkar. It is India’s 1st Marathi OTT platform with Marathi contents like Web-Series, Films, Music, Theater, Fiction and Non Fiction Reality shows.
Planet Marathi OTT is available both for Android and iOS operating system in Mobile Devices along with Android TV and Amazon Fire TV devices. Further, The Plant Marathi OTT platform comes with only yearly subscription plan. It comes with the Subscription Price of 365 per year in which you can watch all Originals, all library movies at full 1080p HD quality. There is no information on the number of devices in the plan.
Some latest content on Planet Marathi include Badlee, Chikatgunde, Coffee Ani Barach Kahi, Dahavi Fa and Devrai.
Olly Plus (Odia)
- Language: Odia
- Service launched on: 2020
- Platforms available: Smartphone, Laptop, Tablet
- Subscription fee: Free
Olly Plus is Odisha’s Odia OTT video streaming platform launched in 2020 by Sk Line Production in the form of app. This platform has unlimited Odia Videos, Web Series, Albums, Movies, Comedy Videos, Audio Stories and Romantic videos.
In addition, One can watch Odisha News & Films, have a family evening with Odia popular Odia Movies, Films, Odia Web Series, Odia Audio Stories and much more. You can stream their content freely on multiple devices like your smartphone, laptop, tablet. The content on this app includes Samaya, Niraba Prema, Laxminarayan Pradhan, Suicide or Not.
ManoramaMax – Malayalam
- Language: Malayalam
- Service launched on: 1 September 2019
- Platforms available: Android, iOS
- Subscription fee: Rs 699 for 12 months
ManoramaMAX combines the offerings of Mazhavil Manorama and Manorama News. It is an on-demand video streaming platform providing entertainment and news exclusively in Malayalam language. The platform was launched on 1 September 2019 by Mammen Mathew, Chief Editor and Managing Director of Malayala Manorama Group at Kottayam, Kerala. It is currently available on Web, Android, iOS and Google Chromecast.
ManoramaMax has a plethora of entertainment content like videos from the fiction, reality and other shows of Mazhavil Manorama. There is only one annual (365 days) premium membership of Rs 699. You can even watch the current shows on Mazhavil Manorama prior to it being shown on TV if you choose to go Premium. The content which comes under premium membership are Malayalam movies, MAX Exclusives and early access to the shows of Mazhavil Manoram.