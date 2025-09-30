YouTube Premium Lite Plan Announced in India: Check Pricing

Announced earlier this year in the US, the new YouTube Premium Lite plan is now making its way to India with a “mostly ad-free experience,” as YouTube describes it. This plan comes with a downgraded experience over the regular plan but also comes with a cheaper price tag. Here’s everything to know about it.

Priced at Rs 89 a month in India, the new YouTube Premium Lite plan expansion comes as “YouTube Music and Premium reaches over 125 million subscribers, including trials globally.” The new membership works across devices, including phone, laptop, and TV. While Premium Lite offers ad-free viewing for most videos, ads may still appear on music content and Shorts, and when users search or browse, said the streaming platform.

For users who want ad-free music on YouTube and YouTube Music, plus offline and background play, the company recommends users to subscribe to the Premium plan since the Premium Lite doesn’t offer these features. “The rollout is underway, with full availability expected across the country in the coming weeks.”

Meanwhile, the company was recently found to be cracking down on Premium Family plan’s sharing where it is sending mails to users who are sharing a plan with someone who does not live in the same household as the plan manager.

The mail reads, “Your YouTube Premium family membership requires all members to be in the same household as the family manager. It appears you may not be in the same household as your family manager, and your membership will be paused in 14 days. Once your access is paused, you will remain in your family group and be able to watch YouTube with ads, but will no longer have YouTube Premium benefits.”