Zupee Studio Launches Short Form Video Content

Zupee has announced the launch of Zupee Studio, a short-format content platform aimed at delivering engaging, culturally rooted stories to audiences across Bharat.

The move marks the company’s next phase of growth, as it expands from its core focus on online social gaming into India’s broader entertainment ecosystem, while continuing to serve its large base of free-to-play users.

Zupee Studio is the first of several new experiences the company plans to roll out for its audience. Although social games remain central to Zupee’s offerings, the new content platform reflects the company’s commitment to storytelling, particularly for users in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities where digital adoption is growing rapidly and demand for accessible entertainment is on the rise.

Zupee aims to become the largest digital entertainment destination for these regions by offering relatable and meaningful content at scale.

The platform will feature 1–3 minute mini-episodes across genres like romance, drama, thriller, comedy, and more — all designed for mobile-first consumption. Zupee Studio will initially be available on select Android devices, with plans to expand to iOS in the near future.

The shift comes at a time when the government has increased regulatory scrutiny over online gaming with the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025. The act prohibits all online games involving monetary transactions.

Zupee’s shift into content is seen as a strategic diversification, helping it navigate potential challenges while tapping into the rising demand for digital entertainment across the country.