Tata Play Binge adds Planet Marathi, Namma Flix, and Chaupal OTT platforms

Tata Play Binge has added three new OTT platforms to its service, increasing the total number of OTT platforms to 16.

By The Mobile Indian Network
Tata Play Binge chaupal

Highlights

  • Tata Play Binge has added 3 new OTT platforms to its service
  • Tata Play Binge will now offer content from Namma Flix
  • Planet Marathi, Chaupal will now also be available on Binge

Tata Play (formerly Tata Sky) has announced the addition of three new OTT platforms– Planet Marathi, Namma Flix, and Chaupal to its Binge offering. With these latest additions, Tata Play Binge now offers 16 OTT platforms in 1 app, reiterating its commitment to offering diverse content across languages catering to the Pan-India audience.

Chaupal, Planet Marathi and Namma Flix will bring content from the world of Kannada, Punjabi, Haryanvi, Bhojpuri and Marathi entertainment. The bouquet of content can be enjoyed through large-screen connected devices including Tata Play Binge+ Android Set Top Box and Tata Play edition of the Amazon FireTV Stick, along with the Tata Play Binge mobile app and the website.

Namma Flix comes with a dynamic library that brings Kannada entertainment as a one-stop entertainment hub with movies, series, UGC, and other Kannada content titles like comedies, pranks, stand up and more.

Planet Marathi, a Vistas Media Capital Company, will amplify Tata Play Binge’s library by bringing audiences differentiated, standout and national award-winning content. Chaupal offers titles in regional languages like Punjabi, Bhojpuri and Haryanvi, and offers 2000+ hours of streaming with top films and series.

Read More: Tata Play onboards Hoichoi for Bengali entertainment on Binge service

Planet Marathi, NammaFlix and Chaupal and join the band of the 13 existing OTT platforms on Tata Play Binge like hoichoi, Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, SonyLIV, Voot Select, SunNxt, Hungama Play, Eros Now, ShemarooMe, Voot Kids, CuriosityStream, EPIC ON and DocuBay. Content from all these platforms is available to the viewers of Tata Play Binge through a single subscription and single user interface. Subscribers can additionally top up their Binge subscription with Amazon Prime as an add-on at Rs 179 per month.

