Smartphones expected to launch in September

As the festive season is just around the corner, we are going to see a bunch of new devices launching in the country. From premium smartphones to budget devices, these are the devices that are expected to launch in the month of September, 2020.





Samsung Galaxy M51

The newly announced Galaxy M51 which first appeared on Samsung's German Website, was teased today by Samsung India's Twitter account which is slated for launch on 10th of September.

The Samsung Galaxy M51 is powered by the Snapdragon 730G and has a 6.67-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with 60Hz refresh rate. The resolution of the display is 2340 × 1080. It comes with a huge 7,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. It has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

The phone has a quad-camera setup with the main sensor being a 64-megapixel shooter, a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel depth sensor and another 5-megapixel macro camera. The front camera is a 32-megapixel shooter.

The phone is expected to be priced around Rs. 30,000 in India.

RealMe 7 Series

RealMe is also gearing up for the launch of its 7 series devices, namely the RealMe 7 and the RealMe 7 Pro. The phones are slated for launch on 3rd September at 12:30pm IST.

The leaked specifications of the devices include RealMe 7 being powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 gaming chipset which was also revealed today. It is expected to have a 6.5-inch Full HD+ IPS panel with a resolution of 2400 × 1080 and a 90Hz refresh rate, and 120Hz touch sampling rate. It is rumored to have a 5,000 mAh Battery that supports 30W fast charging.

The phone should come in 2 variants which are 6GB/64GB and 8GB/128GB. For the cameras, it should have a quad-camera setup with the main sensor being a 64-megapixel shooter. An 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel telephoto shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. It will have a 16-megapixel front camera.

The second device, RealMe 7 Pro is supposed to be powered by the Snapdragon 720G chipset. It is rumored to have a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display. This phone will also come in 2 variants which are 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB. The phone should have a 4500mAh battery with 65W fast charging.

The camera setup is rumored to be a quad-camera one. The main sensor will be a 64-megapixel shooter. Other sensors will include an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

The expected price for the Pro model is Rs. 17,999 and for the non-pro model, the price is expected to be Rs. 13,999.







Oppo F17 Series

Oppo has confirmed that it will be launching its F17 series on September 2 at 7pm IST.

The rumored specifications for the F17 Pro tell us that it may be powered by the MediaTek Helio P95 coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of Storage.

The device should have a 6.43-inch S-Amoled display with a 16-megapixel punch-hole styled front camera. The rear cameras include 4 sensors which could be a setup of 48MP + 8MP + 2MP +2MP. There's also a possibility that the device might have a 4,000mAh battery with the support of 30W VOOC fast charging.

The Oppo F17 on the other hand is supposed to have a 6.44-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display and will have a water drop notch which will have a front camera of 16-megapixels. The cameras on the back should include 4 sensors which can be 16MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP. It is supposed to be powered by the Snapdragon 662 chipset paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of Storage.

The pricing of both the phones is rumored to be under Rs. 25,000.

Poco X3





Poco is also set to launch its Poco X3 on September 7th at 5:30pm IST.

The rumored specifications of the device include a 6.67-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The phone is expected to have a 5160mAh battery with 33W fast charging. Poco has already announced that the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 732G. The design for the device was recently teased by a poco execcutive.

Storage options haven't been revealed so far. The rear camera should have a 64-megapixel main shooter with 3 additional cameras. The front camera is supposed to be a 20-megapixel sensor.

The phone is expected to be priced aggressively for the Indian market and should be priced around Rs. 20,000.

Redmi 9A

Xiaomi's Redmi 9A is launching tomorrow, i.e. 2nd September and will be available for purchase through Amazon India.

According to the Malaysia launch of the device, the device is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 octa-core chipset which is paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of Storage. According to the reports, the base model for India might start with 4GB of RAM. The device also supports expandable storage.

It will have a 6.53-inch LCD display and should run MIUI 11 based on Android 10. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. You will find a single rear camera 13MP shooter and a 5MP front-facing camera. It will also come with an IR-Blaster, Bluetooth 5.0, etc.

The pricing of the phone in Malaysia is RM 359 which roughly converts to Rs. 6,300 in India.

Galaxy Z Fold 2

The successor to the Fold 1, Samsung Galaxy Fold2 is having its global launch event today.

The confirmed specifications of the device include a 7.6-inch display when the device is unfolded with a resolution of 2213 × 1689, and a 6.2-inch cover display. The device runs on Snapdragon 865 chipset and has 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage capacity.

The device has a 4500mAh battery capacity which has 25W fast charge support. On the rear, the device has a triple-camera setup with the main sensor being a 64-megapixel shooter, and other sensors being 16-megapixel and 13-megapixel shooters. On the front, the phone should get a 10-megapixel front-facing camera.

Indian pricing of the device is expected to be around Rs. 1.75 lacs.

Infinix Note 7

Infinix is also reportedly set to launch its Infinix Note 7, on 16th of September.

As the device is already up for purchase outside India, the specifications include the device being powered by the MediaTek Helio G70 paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of Storage which is expandable using a SD Card. The phone should have a 6.95-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display. The front camera on Note 7 should be a 16-megapixel shooter. And the back cameras include a 48MP main sensor, a 2MP Macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor.

The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. There will be a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Note 7 Lite is not yet confirmed to arrive in India. Expected price of the Note 7 is supposed to be Rs. 9,499 and it will be available to purchase through Flipkart.

iQOO 5 Series

The iQOO 5 series was recently launched in China. And now the device is rumored to debut in India, sometime in the month of September.

Both iQOO 5 and iQOO 5 Pro are powered by the Snapdragon 865 coupled with Adreno 650 GPU. Both of them have a 6.56-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display which supports HDR10+ and 120Hz refresh rate. Both of them also have an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The iQOO 5 has a 50MP primary sensor, 13MP ultra wide-angle lens and a 13MP portrait camera. The iQOO 5 Pro has a 50MP primary shooter, a 13MP Ultra wide-angle sensor, an 8MP periscope camera.

Both of these phones have a 16-megapixel front facing camera.

There are 3 variants which were launched in China for iQOO 5 which consist of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of Storage, 12GB of RAM and 128GB of Storage and lastly 12GB of RAM with 256GB of Storage. These are priced at 3998 RMB (approx Rs. 43,130), 4298 RMB (approx Rs. 46,368) and 4598 RMB (approx Rs. 49,605), respectively.

The iQOO 5 Pro is priced at 4998 RMB (approx Rs. 53,918) for 8GB RAM and 255GB storage variant, and 5498 RMB (approx Rs. 59,318) for 12GB RAM and 256GB Storage variant.

The Indian pricing for these phones is expected to be similar to the Chinese pricing.

