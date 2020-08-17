iQOO 5 and iQOO 5 Pro announced with 120Hz display, Snapdragon 865 SoC

iQOO 5 and iQOO 5 Pro feature 6.56-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 2376x1080 pixels resolution, 19.8:9 aspect ratio screen with HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate.

iQOO has today unveiled the iQOO 5 series of flagship phones in China - iQOO 5 and iQOO 5 Pro. The iQOO 5 is priced at 3998 yuan (Rs. 43,130 approx.) for the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage version, 4298 yuan (Rs. 46,368 approx.) for the 12GB RAM with 128GB storage version and the 12GB RAM with 256GB storage version costs 4598 yuan (Rs. 49,605 approx.). It comes in Blue and Grey colours/



The iQOO 5 Pro is priced at 4998 yuan (Rs. 53,920 approx.) for the 8GB RAM with 256GB storage version and the 12GB RAM with 256GB storage version costs 5498 yuan (Rs. 59,318 approx.).



iQOO 5 and iQOO 5 Pro feature 6.56-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 2376x1080 pixels resolution, 19.8:9 aspect ratio screen with HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate, DCI-P3 color gamut and 103% NTSC color gamut. These phones are equipped with in-display fingerprint readers.



Both the smartphones are powered by 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm processor with Adreno 650 GPU. The iQOO 5 series runs on iQOO UI 5.0 based Android 10 OS. Connectivity features are 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS and USB Type-C.



As for the cameras, the iQOO 5 will have a 50MP primary camera with Samsung GN1 sensor, f/1.85 aperture, LED flash, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, and a 13MP 50mm portrait camera with f/2.46 aperture, 2x zoom. iQOO 5 Pro is equipped with 50MP camera with Samsung GN1 sensor, f/1.85 aperture, LED flash, 13MP 120° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 8MP periscope camera with f/3.4 aperture, OIS, 5x optical zoom, 60x digital zoom. Both of them feature 16MP front-facing camera with f/2.45 aperture.



On the battery front, iQOO 5 is backed up by 4500mAh battery with 55W flash charging while iQOO 5 Pro has 4000mAh battery with 120W ultra-fast flash charging. The 120W charging technology takes only 15 minutes to completely charge the iQOO 5 Pro.



Other features include X-axis linear motor, stereo speakers with built-in audio chip, facial recognition, and Hi-Res audio support.