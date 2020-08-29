Redmi 9A to be Amazon exclusive in India

Amazon has not revealed any information regarding Redmi 9A pricing or availability details in India.

Redmi 9A aka ‘Desh ka Smartphone’ will be launched in India on September 2. Now just ahead of the launch, it has been revealed that the upcoming smartphone will be Amazon exclusive in India.



Amazon India has launched a new web page dedicated for the upcoming Redmi 9A smartphone revealing that the handset will be exclusive to its platform in the country. The listing, however, does not reveal any specs but it comes with the ‘Notify Me’ button to allow users to sign up to receive notifications.



As of now, Amazon has not revealed any information regarding its pricing or availability details in India. So it is not known when the phone will be made available for purchase after its launch in India. We will come to know the exact launch offers and availability once the Redmi 9A will be officially announced for the India market on September 2, 2020.

To recall, the Redmi 9A was launched alongside the Redmi 9C in global markets back in June this year. While the Redmi 9C has been launched in India as Redmi 9, the Redmi 9A is arriving with the same name. The Redmi 9A’s Indian variant will likely feature similar specifications as the global variant.





Redmi 9A is priced at RM 359 (US$ 83.8 / Rs. 6,325 approx.). The Redmi 9A colour variants are Midnight Grey, Twilight Blue, and Peacock Green.

Redmi 9A Specifications





Redmi 9A comes loaded with a 6.53-inch HD+ IPS display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio G25 processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The phone has 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot.



Redmi 9A is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and it also has IR blaster, USB-C port and fast charging support. It lacks a fingerprint reader. In terms of photography, the Redmi 9A features a single 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter.



The phone runs on Android 10, which is based on MIUI 11 which will be upgradable to MIUI 12. Connectivity features include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS and USB Type-C.