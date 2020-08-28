Poco exec teases four possible designs for Poco X3

The company executive has teased four possible camera modules for the Poco X3 smartphone.

Angus Kai Ho Ng, Product Marketing Manager and Global Spokesperson at Poco, tweeted four possible design partners for the quad-camera setup of the upcoming Poco X3. The tweet reads, “#POCOX3 NFC Camera design speculations Which one do you think it is? Or maybe show me what you think the camera set up looks like! Closest guess will be gifted 1 #POCOX3 sponsored by @POCOGlobal.”

The renders confirmed that the smartphone will come with Poco branding at the back panel and it might come with four different colour options including Purple, Blue, Grey and Yellow. Coming to the camera module, the first photo shows the camera sensors aligned horizontally, while the second image shows the sensors aligned in a different position.

The company says that a person who guesses the design of the smartphone will get one Poco X3, which will be sponsored by the company. The render also shows no fingerprint sensor at the back panel, meaning that the phone might come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor or in-display fingerprint sensor.

Previously, some key details of the upcoming smartphone were revealed online. The Poco X3 is said to feature a 120Hz refresh rate and it will come with a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup. The phone will feature a 20-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone is also said to feature 5130mAH battery with 33W fast charging support.