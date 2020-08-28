Advertisement

Poco exec teases four possible designs for Poco X3

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 28, 2020 3:07 pm

Latest News

The company executive has teased four possible camera modules for the Poco X3 smartphone.
Advertisement

Poco has teased four possible designs for its upcoming Poco X3 smartphone. The company executive has teased four possible camera modules for the Poco X3 smartphone. 

 

Angus Kai Ho Ng, Product Marketing Manager and Global Spokesperson at Poco, tweeted four possible design partners for the quad-camera setup of the upcoming Poco X3. The tweet reads, “#POCOX3 NFC Camera design speculations Which one do you think it is? Or maybe show me what you think the camera set up looks like! Closest guess will be gifted 1 #POCOX3 sponsored by @POCOGlobal.” 

 

The renders confirmed that the smartphone will come with Poco branding at the back panel and it might come with four different colour options including Purple, Blue, Grey and Yellow. Coming to the camera module, the first photo shows the camera sensors aligned horizontally, while the second image shows the sensors aligned in a different position. 

 

Advertisement

The company says that a person who guesses the design of the smartphone will get one Poco X3, which will be sponsored by the company. The render also shows no fingerprint sensor at the back panel, meaning that the phone might come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor or in-display fingerprint sensor.  

 

Previously, some key details of the upcoming smartphone were revealed online. The Poco X3 is said to feature a 120Hz refresh rate and it will come with a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup. The phone will feature a 20-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone is also said to feature 5130mAH battery with 33W fast charging support.

 

Poco X3 leaks: Tipped to have a 120Hz display

Latest News from Poco

You might like this

Tags: Poco

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

OnePlus Clover phone with triple cameras, 6,000mAh battery to launch soon

Redmi 9A will be launching in India on September 2

Infinix Note 7 to reportedly launch in India in September

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Compaq to launch TV, Uber Auto, Canon, Redmi 9, Galaxy M51, Q&A

Compaq to launch TV, Uber Auto, Canon, Redmi 9, Galaxy M51, Q&A
Airtel hints at tariff hike, Asus Zenfone 7, Airforce app, Redmi K20 price cut

Airtel hints at tariff hike, Asus Zenfone 7, Airforce app, Redmi K20 price cut
Nokia 5.3 First Impression

Nokia 5.3 First Impression
Micromax design lab, Tecno phone malware, Nokia C3, Samsung Galaxy M51

Micromax design lab, Tecno phone malware, Nokia C3, Samsung Galaxy M51
We aim to provide bus commuters a digital ticketing experince: CityCash

We aim to provide bus commuters a digital ticketing experince: CityCash
Nokia C3, Xiaomi Horizon edition, Oppo A53 price, Realme 7 series, Moto G9

Nokia C3, Xiaomi Horizon edition, Oppo A53 price, Realme 7 series, Moto G9

Latest Picture Story

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies