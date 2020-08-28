Infinix Note 7 to reportedly launch in India in September

Infinix Note 7 features a 6.95-inch HD+ Infinity-O LCD display with a screen resolution of 1640 x 720 pixels.

Advertisement

Infinix launched the Infinix Note 7 and Note 7 Lite smartphones earlier this year in April. Now Infinix Note 7 is tipped to launch in India next month.

Infinix Note 7 India launch could take place in the second week of September, suggests a BGR report. However, it is not known if the company will also launch Infnix Note 7 Lite as well alongside Note 7. Both the phones feature punch-hole displays, 48MP quad-camera setups, big batteries and MediaTek processors.

Advertisement

Infinix Note 7 Specs

Infinix Note 7 features a 6.95-inch HD+ Infinity-O LCD display with a screen resolution of 1640 x 720 pixels, 91.5% screen-to-body ratio along with 20.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 processor and backed by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There’s also microSD card slot for storage expansion.





The smartphone runs on Android 10 based on XOS 6.0 and it is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 18W charging. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

Infinix Note 7 comes with a quad-camera setup, which comes with a combination of 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, a 25mm 2-megapixel macro sensor and a low light sensor with f/1.8 aperture. For the front, the company has provided a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling along with a front flash.

Infinix Note 7 Lite Specs

Infinix Note 7 Lite, on the other hand, features a 6.6-inch HD+ Infinity-O LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1640 pixels. It also runs on Android 10 based on XOS 6.0 and it is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging. It ships with MediaTek Helio P22 SoC paired with IMG GE8320 GPU, 4GB RAM, and 128GB internal storage.

Infinix Note 7 Lite also comes with a quad-camera setup, which comes with a combination of 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, a 25mm 2-megapixel macro sensor and a low light sensor with f/1.8 aperture. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera.