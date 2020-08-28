Advertisement

Infinix Note 7 to reportedly launch in India in September

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 28, 2020 12:46 pm

Latest News

Infinix Note 7 features a 6.95-inch HD+ Infinity-O LCD display with a screen resolution of 1640 x 720 pixels.
Advertisement

Infinix launched the Infinix Note 7 and Note 7 Lite smartphones earlier this year in April. Now Infinix Note 7 is tipped to launch in India next month.

 

Infinix Note 7 India launch could take place in the second week of September, suggests a BGR report. However, it is not known if the company will also launch Infnix Note 7 Lite as well alongside Note 7. Both the phones feature punch-hole displays, 48MP quad-camera setups, big batteries and MediaTek processors.

Advertisement

 

Infinix Note 7 Specs

 

Infinix Note 7 features a 6.95-inch HD+ Infinity-O LCD display with a screen resolution of 1640 x 720 pixels, 91.5% screen-to-body ratio along with 20.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 processor and backed by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There’s also microSD card slot for storage expansion.

 
The smartphone runs on Android 10 based on XOS 6.0 and it is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 18W charging. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

 

Infinix Note 7 comes with a quad-camera setup, which comes with a combination of 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, a 25mm 2-megapixel macro sensor and a low light sensor with f/1.8 aperture. For the front, the company has provided a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling along with a front flash.

 

Infinix Note 7 Lite Specs

 

Infinix Note 7 Lite, on the other hand, features a 6.6-inch HD+ Infinity-O LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1640 pixels. It also runs on Android 10 based on XOS 6.0 and it is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging. It ships with MediaTek Helio P22 SoC paired with IMG GE8320 GPU, 4GB RAM, and 128GB internal storage.

 

Infinix Note 7 Lite also comes with a quad-camera setup, which comes with a combination of 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, a 25mm 2-megapixel macro sensor and a low light sensor with f/1.8 aperture. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera.

Infinix Note 7 and Note 7 Lite announced with 48MP quad cameras, 5000mAh battery

Infinix Smart 5 announced with 5,000 mAh battery and 6.6-inch HD+ display

Infinix Zero 8 announced with 64MP quad cameras, 48MP dual selfie cameras, Helio G90T chipset

Latest News from Infinix

You might like this

Tags: Infinix

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Sony Xperia 5 II specifications and renders leaked

OnePlus Nord users are facing Bluetooth connectivity issues

Infinix Zero 8 announced with 64MP quad cameras, 48MP dual selfie cameras, Helio G90T chipset

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Compaq to launch TV, Uber Auto, Canon, Redmi 9, Galaxy M51, Q&A

Compaq to launch TV, Uber Auto, Canon, Redmi 9, Galaxy M51, Q&A
Airtel hints at tariff hike, Asus Zenfone 7, Airforce app, Redmi K20 price cut

Airtel hints at tariff hike, Asus Zenfone 7, Airforce app, Redmi K20 price cut
Nokia 5.3 First Impression

Nokia 5.3 First Impression
Micromax design lab, Tecno phone malware, Nokia C3, Samsung Galaxy M51

Micromax design lab, Tecno phone malware, Nokia C3, Samsung Galaxy M51
We aim to provide bus commuters a digital ticketing experince: CityCash

We aim to provide bus commuters a digital ticketing experince: CityCash
Nokia C3, Xiaomi Horizon edition, Oppo A53 price, Realme 7 series, Moto G9

Nokia C3, Xiaomi Horizon edition, Oppo A53 price, Realme 7 series, Moto G9

Latest Picture Story

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies