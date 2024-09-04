September 2024 Update for Google Pixel 6 and Later Begins Rolling Out

Google has begun pushing the September 2024 update for Google Pixel 6 and later devices and while it’s not a major one, it does introduce some bug fixes and security enhancements to the software. The new Google Pixel 9 series is also receiving the update worldwide, including India.

Google made the announcement via a Community post, where it said that the monthly software update for September 2024 for Google Pixel devices is now rolling out to all supported phones running Android 14. The supported devices will receive these software updates starting today, September 4, and the rollout will continue over the next week in phases, depending on carrier and device. Our Pixel 9 unit has received the update in India.

The supported devices for the update along with their global software versions include:

Pixel 6: AP2A.240905.003.F1

Pixel 6 Pro: AP2A.240905.003.F1

Pixel 6a: AP2A.240905.003.F1

Pixel 7: AP2A.240905.003

Pixel 7 Pro: AP2A.240905.003

Pixel 7a: AP2A.240905.003

Pixel Tablet: AP2A.240905.003

Pixel Fold: AP2A.240905.003

Pixel 8: AP2A.240905.003

Pixel 8 Pro: AP2A.240905.003

Pixel 8a: AP2A.240905.003.A1

Pixel 9: AD1A.240905.004

Pixel 9 Pro: AD1A.240905.004

Pixel 9 Pro XL: AD1A.240905.004

Pixel 9 Pro Fold: AD1A.240905.004

As for what’s changed in the September 2024 update for Pixel devices, Google’s official change log includes:

Security

Fix to remove third party APK to address security vulnerability (All Pixel devices except Pixel 9 series)

Wi-Fi

Fix to improve wireless (Wi-Fi) stability and performance in certain conditions (only for Pixel 9 series)

While the change log doesn’t mention it, of course, the update also bumps the security patch on Pixel devices to that of September 2024. You can check for the update by going to Settings > System > Software Updates > System Updates > Download and then install the update.