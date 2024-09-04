September 2024 Update for Google Pixel 6 and Later Begins Rolling Out

HomeNewsSeptember 2024 Update for Google Pixel 6 and Later Begins Rolling Out

The September 2024 update for Pixel 6 and later devices has begun rolling for users worldwide and here’s what’s included in the update.

By Abhishek Malhotra
Google Pixel 9 pro XL Update

Google has begun pushing the September 2024 update for Google Pixel 6 and later devices and while it’s not a major one, it does introduce some bug fixes and security enhancements to the software. The new Google Pixel 9 series is also receiving the update worldwide, including India.

Google made the announcement via a Community post, where it said that the monthly software update for September 2024 for Google Pixel devices is now rolling out to all supported phones running 14. The supported devices will receive these software updates starting today, September 4, and the rollout will continue over the next week in phases, depending on carrier and device. Our Pixel 9 unit has received the update in India.

September 2024 update for Google Pixel

Read More: Google Pixel 9 Series Comes with International Warranty: All Details

The supported devices for the update along with their global software versions include:

  • Pixel 6: AP2A.240905.003.F1
  • Pixel 6 Pro: AP2A.240905.003.F1
  • Pixel 6a: AP2A.240905.003.F1
  • Pixel 7: AP2A.240905.003
  • Pixel 7 Pro: AP2A.240905.003
  • Pixel 7a: AP2A.240905.003
  • Pixel Tablet: AP2A.240905.003
  • Pixel Fold: AP2A.240905.003
  • Pixel 8: AP2A.240905.003
  • Pixel 8 Pro: AP2A.240905.003
  • Pixel 8a: AP2A.240905.003.A1
  • Pixel 9: AD1A.240905.004
  • Pixel 9 Pro: AD1A.240905.004
  • Pixel 9 Pro XL: AD1A.240905.004
  • Pixel 9 Pro Fold: AD1A.240905.004

Read More: Google Pixel 9 Review: Google's Best Yet with Key Enhancements

As for what’s changed in the September 2024 update for Pixel devices, Google’s official change log includes:

Security

  • Fix to remove third party to address security vulnerability (All Pixel devices except Pixel 9 series)

Wi-Fi

  • Fix to improve wireless (Wi-Fi) stability and performance in certain conditions (only for Pixel 9 series)

While the change log doesn’t mention it, of course, the update also bumps the security patch on Pixel devices to that of September 2024. You can check for the update by going to Settings > System > Software Updates > System Updates > Download and then install the update.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
  • ChipsetGoogle Tensor G4
  • RAM (GB)16
  • Storage (GB)256
  • Display8.0-inch main, 6.3-inch cover
  • Front Camera10MP cover, 10MP main
  • Primary Camera48MP + 10.5MP + 10.8MP
  • Battery4650mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 15

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
  • ChipsetGoogle Tensor G4
  • RAM (GB)16
  • Storage (GB)256, 512
  • Display6.8-inch, 1344 x 2992 pixels
  • Front Camera42MP
  • Primary Camera50MP + 48MP + 48MP
  • Battery5060mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 15

Google Pixel 9 Pro

Google Pixel 9 Pro
  • ChipsetGoogle Tensor G4
  • RAM (GB)16
  • Storage (GB)256
  • Display6.3-inch, 1280 x 2856 pixels
  • Front Camera42MP
  • Primary Camera50MP + 48MP + 48MP
  • Battery4700mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 15

Google Pixel 9

Google Pixel 9
  • ChipsetGoogle Tensor G4
  • RAM (GB)12
  • Storage (GB)256
  • Display6.3-inch, 1080 x 2424 pixels
  • Front Camera10.5MP
  • Primary Camera50MP + 48MP
  • Battery4700mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 15

