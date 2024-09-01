Google Pixel 9 Series Comes with International Warranty: All Details

HomeNewsGoogle Pixel 9 Series Comes with International Warranty: All Details

Google Pixel 9 series seems to come with international warranty which means users purchasing the devices from outside India have added peace of mind.

By Abhishek Malhotra

One of the most underrated features of iPhones is that they come with international warranty which is extremely convenient for users so they can avail repairs anywhere across the globe where the device is sold. It appears that Google is taking a page from Apple’s playbook by offering an international warranty with its latest flagship smartphones, the Pixel 9 series.

While answering a question regarding international warranty for Pixel 9 Pro XL in his Q&A video, tech YouTuber Geekyranjit claimed that he reached out to Google India team regarding the subject, where the team confirmed that the Pixel 9 series indeed comes with global warranty. The international warranty, as per Ranjit, applies to all Pixel 9 series handsets, including the Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

An international warranty ensures that a product is covered for repairs and replacements across multiple countries, not just the country of purchase. For the Google Pixel 9, this means that users can get their devices serviced in any country where Google offers support, regardless of where the phone was originally bought. In other words, if you buy these devices from outside India, you can easily claim their warranty in India in case of any defects with the handset and vice versa.

We can’t verify the information at the moment but considering it’s coming from a trusted source, it’s likely that the devices do have global warranty. This makes our list of top cheapest countries for buying the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, all the more relevant.

We noticed that Canada and the US are the two countries where all three devices are available at significantly lower prices compared to their prices in India. The introduction of an international warranty for the Google Pixel 9 is a testament to Google’s dedication to enhancing user experience. It not only provides added convenience and peace of mind but also sets a new standard in the smartphone industry. In the past, we have seen companies like Apple and Oppo also provide international warranties for their devices as well.

Google Pixel 9

Google Pixel 9
  • ChipsetGoogle Tensor G4
  • RAM (GB)12
  • Storage (GB)256
  • Display6.3-inch, 1080 x 2424 pixels
  • Front Camera10.5MP
  • Primary Camera50MP + 48MP
  • Battery4700mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 15

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
  • ChipsetGoogle Tensor G4
  • RAM (GB)16
  • Storage (GB)256, 512
  • Display6.8-inch, 1344 x 2992 pixels
  • Front Camera42MP
  • Primary Camera50MP + 48MP + 48MP
  • Battery5060mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 15

Google Pixel 9 Pro

Google Pixel 9 Pro
  • ChipsetGoogle Tensor G4
  • RAM (GB)16
  • Storage (GB)256
  • Display6.3-inch, 1280 x 2856 pixels
  • Front Camera42MP
  • Primary Camera50MP + 48MP + 48MP
  • Battery4700mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 15

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
  • ChipsetGoogle Tensor G4
  • RAM (GB)16
  • Storage (GB)256
  • Display8.0-inch main, 6.3-inch cover
  • Front Camera10MP cover, 10MP main
  • Primary Camera48MP + 10.5MP + 10.8MP
  • Battery4650mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 15

