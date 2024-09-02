Samsung to Ditch Exynos in Galaxy S25 Series For Snapdragon; Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7 Could Get Exynos

Samsung was rumoured to apply the dual-chip strategy to Galaxy S25 series where it’d use both Exynos and Snapdragon processors on a regional basis but a new report scraps those rumours. Instead, it says that Samsung has planned to exclusively use the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 Processor in the Galaxy S25 series, and then bring back Exynos with its 2027 foldables — Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Galaxy Z Flip 7.

As per a report by Hankyung, all the three Galaxy S25 series phones will be exclusively powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor. Except for Galaxy S23 series, where all three devices had a Snapdragon SoC globally, the Korean brand has mostly employed its dual-chip strategy in Galaxy S-series devices.

In addition, the version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 being used in Galaxy S25 Ultra is specialised for the handset, meaning the Ultra model could get an overclocked version of the SoC while the Plus and vanilla models could retain the normal version of the chip. This would also be a departure from Samsung’s regular strategy with Snapdragon chips, where “Snapdragon for Galaxy” processors were earlier used in all the devices of the lineup, such as the Galaxy S23 series.

The Exynos 2500 chip, however, still hasn’t been scrapped altogether. The chip is still rumoured to be in works, based on a 3nm node from Samsung foundry, where the brand is improving its yield which in its current stage, isn’t on par with the competitors. Moreover, with the significant strides Samsung made with the Exynos 2400 earlier this year, the brand is keen to meet expectations with its next Exynos processor.

Additionally, the website reports that Samsung is considering using the Exynos 2500 in the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and/or Galaxy Z Fold 7, set to launch in the second half of 2025. If true, this would be the first time the brand would be debuting a foldable with an Exynos chip under the hood.