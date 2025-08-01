Samsung Smart Hub TV Servers Experience Widespread Outage

Samsung Smart Hub TV servers seem to be experiencing some sort of outage worldwide as users continue to experience issues with their apps on Samsung TVs. The Mobile Indian can also independently confirm that the outage is affecting users in India, as one of our own units failed to load apps on the TV.

Samsung Smart Hub TV servers, where majority of the apps are loaded, have been down for a while now. Users took to X, Reddit, and Samsung’s forums to express their frustration with the issue as some of them factory reset their units thinking it was a temporary issue, only to realise that it is an issue from the brand’s end.

https://twitter.com/luthe2nd/status/1951117104444571723?s=61

https://twitter.com/cjlarkin3/status/1951102777574166636?s=61

Read More: Samsung’s Future in India Lies in Optimisation, Not Overlap: JB Park

Aside from Netflix, most apps like YouTube, Hulu, HBO Max, etc., show a network error when one tries to load them. The brand hasn’t acknowledged the outage as of yet while the TVs show that the servers are down for maintenance. It is also unclear as to when the service will be restored but until then, know that it’s a widespread issue and the brand is yet to issue a statement.

We recommend users to not perform any actions like resetting the TV as the issue will solve on its own once Samsung fixes it on their end. We’ll be sure to update you here once an update comes.