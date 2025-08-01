How to Set Call Back Reminders in iOS 26?

Apple is shaking things up with iOS 26, marking one of the biggest redesigns the iPhone has seen in years. But it’s not just about the look—iOS 26 also packs in a host of new features aimed at improving everyday usability. One standout addition is call back reminders in iOS 26, a handy tool for anyone who frequently misses calls and needs a better way to follow up. Whether you’re already testing the beta or waiting for the official rollout, here’s how this new feature works.

Step 1

Open the Phone app on your iPhone or iPad and swipe left on the recent call listing for which you want to receive the reminder.

Step 2

Now you’ll see the new Reminder option in a blue box. Tap on it.

Step 3

Now you’ll see options to quickly set a reminder for 1 hour, tonight, or tomorrow, along with a Remind me later where you can set a custom date and time.

Step 4

If you tap on the fourth option, the Reminder app opens up where you can even set a recurring reminder.

Step 5

Once you have set the reminder, it appears at the top of the Phone app under the Reminders section. From there, you can once again swipe left, tap on Reminders, and then edit it or mark it as completed.

This was a step-by-step guide on how you can set call back reminders in iOS 26. It’s a neat little feature which has already been a part of other operating systems like One UI where after each call you are shown a button to set a reminder for a call.