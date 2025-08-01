Samsung’s Future in India Lies in Optimisation, Not Overlap: JB Park

In a market once flooded with smartphone brands, Samsung has chosen a different path: less clutter, more clarity. At the centre of this strategy is JB Park, President and CEO of Samsung Southwest Asia, who believes that focusing on efficiency and reducing redundancy is the only way to compete in India’s brutally competitive smartphone space.
Over the past decade, India’s smartphone ecosystem has undergone rapid consolidation. In 2016, the number of operating brands was estimated at over 90, according to The Mobile Indian’s data. In 2024, fewer than 30 remain. The top five brands now control the vast majority of the market.
From Overcrowded to Curated: Samsung’s Portfolio Shift
When Park first reviewed Samsung’s portfolio in India, he found that the brand had more than 50 phone models — some priced just ₹100 to ₹300 apart.
This pricing domino effect exposed a key vulnerability: over-fragmentation. Samsung responded by streamlining its SKUs and shifting its strategy toward targeted product lines and geographic segmentation.
Samsung India Device Portfolio (2021–2024)
|Year
|No. of Models
|No. of Variants
|2021
|29
|53
|2022
|20
|42
|2023
|24
|45
|2024
|24
|51
The reduction in total SKUs has not limited Samsung’s market presence. Instead, it reflects a sharper focus on optimisation.
Park emphasized that product decisions are based on frontline performance — not assumptions.
Market Consolidation: India’s Brand Landscape Shrinks
India’s smartphone boom saw a flood of brands entering between 2012 and 2016. Local and international players alike rushed to claim market share, leading to a hyper-fragmented ecosystem. However, the market has dramatically contracted since then.
|Year
|Approximate No. of Brands
|Key Market Trends
|2012
|25+
|Competitive yet consolidated, the top 5 brands rule the market
|2013
|69+
|Influx of Indian and Chinese brands; fragmentation begins
|2014
|72+
|Over 1,500 phones launched by 72+ brands
|2015
|80+
|Further exits: Xiaomi, Samsung, Vivo dominate
|2016
|90+
|Peak fragmentation; new Chinese entrants intensify competition
|2017
|90+
|Consolidation starts; top 5 brands grow share
|2018
|75+
|Exit of weaker brands; market shifts to top-tier players
|2019
|55+
|Competitive yet consolidated, the top 5 brands rule the market
|2020
|43+
|COVID impact accelerates exits; Chinese brands hold majority
|2021
|40+
|Only 10–12 brands maintain meaningful share
|2022
|34+
|Focus shifts to profitable SKUs; fewer launches
|2023
|32+
|Intense consolidation; survival of only dominant brands
|2024
|29+
|Competitive yet consolidated; top 5 brands rule the market
Historical Context: From Volume to Precision
In 2011 and 2012, Samsung was among the top contributors to India’s growing mobile ecosystem. The brand launched 39 devices in 2011 and 30 in 2012, second only to Micromax in total offerings.
|Year
|Samsung Launches
|Notes
|2011
|39 devices
|Included Galaxy smartphones and tablets
|2012
|25 phones, 5 tablets
|Micromax LED the volume race that year
|2024
|24 phones
|Streamlined but comprehensive lineup
Today, Samsung focuses less on flooding the market and more on finding the right balance between reach and efficiency.
Targeted Strategy: One Size Doesn’t Fit All
Samsung’s A, M, and F series are each designed for specific audiences — from urban professionals to rural first-time smartphone users. Each line is tuned for different price points, and often tailored separately for offline, online, and regional markets.
Even as competition intensifies, Samsung continues to maintain a presence across the pricing spectrum, from budget to flagship.
Focus Is the New Scale
In India’s maturing smartphone market, success is no longer about the number of models launched — it’s about where and how they are deployed. Park’s approach emphasises focus, adaptability and optimisation.
For Samsung, the message is clear: less can indeed be more, especially when every product, price and platform is part of a calculated strategy.
As brand consolidation accelerates and consumer expectations evolve, JB Park’s trial-and-error philosophy might just be Samsung’s sharpest EDGE in the Indian market.