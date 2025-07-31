Vivo T4R 5G Launched in India: Price, Specs, Availability

Vivo T4R 5G has been launched in India as a rebadged iQOO Z10R 5G which also debuted in the country earlier this month. The new device comes packed with a MediaTek Dimensity chipset along with a Sony camera sensor on the back, 44W fast wired charging, and more. Here’s everything to know about the device.

Vivo T4R 5G: Price, Availability

The vivo T4R 5G is priced at Rs 19,499 for the 8 GB + 128 GB variant, Rs 21,499 for the 8 GB + 256 GB variant, and Rs 23,499 for the 12 GB + 256 GB variant. It comes in two elegant color variants – Arctic White and Twilight Blue. The smartphone will go on sale starting August 5, 2025, across Flipkart, vivo India e-store, and select partner retail stores. One can avail instant discounts of Rs 2000 or Rs 2000 exchange bonus, along with no cost EMI for up to 6 months.

Vivo T4R 5G: Specifications

The Vivo T4R 5G sports a 6.77-inch (2392 x 1080 pixels) full-HD+ quad-curved AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1800 nits peak brightness, 2160Hz PWM dimming, SCHOTT Alpha cover glass, HDR10+, and 300Hz touch sampling rate. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, paired with up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

For optics, there’s a dual rear camera setup, including a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, LED flash, paired with an additional 2MP f/2.4 bokeh sensor. At the front, there’s a 32MP f/2.45 sensor for selfies and video calls. The handset is backed up by a 5700mAh battery with 44W fast wired charging.

Connectivity options on the device include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.4, GPS, and a USB-C port. The device has stereo speakers and an in-display optical fingerprint sensor for biometrics. The handset is also IP68 + IP69 rated and runs on Android 15-based FunTouchOS 15.