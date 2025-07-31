Report: Realme N-Series Smartphones to Replace the Narzo Brand

A new report suggests that Realme N-series smartphones will soon be debuting in India to replace the Narzo brand in the country. The new N-series will likely be positioned as an Amazon exclusive offering. Here’s everything to know about the development.

The report from Smartprix suggests that Realme is preparing to launch a brand-new ‘N’ series of smartphones. This upcoming Realme N-series will be sold exclusively via Amazon India. Realme already has the P-series which is selling exclusively on Flipkart, and with N-series on Amazon, the brand is likely aiming to cater to customers on the both the platforms.

It’s likely that Realme will follow this approach by launching devices with comparable specs—or possibly even rebranded models—under its ‘P’ and ‘N’ series, aimed at Flipkart and Amazon respectively. This would echo Samsung India’s successful strategy of offering its M-series on Amazon and F-series on Flipkart.

While Realme has yet to reveal concrete details about the upcoming ‘N’ series, it’s widely expected to take the place of the Narzo lineup, focusing on the fiercely competitive sub-₹20,000 segment. As for what ‘N’ actually stands for, speculation ranges from ‘Next-Gen’ to ‘New Wave’—or it could simply be a branding move to pair with the ‘P’ series.

The Narzo lineup recently saw an addition with the launch of the Narzo 80 Lite in the country. The Realme Narzo 80 Lite sports a 6.74-inch HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate, up to 180Hz touch sampling rate, 83.5% NTSC coverage, 260 ppi, and 563 nits of brightness. It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T7250 chipset, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of eMMC5.1 storage that is expandable through a hybrid slot. On the rear, the Realme device features a 13-megapixel f/2.2 camera unit at the back. For selfies and video chats, the smartphone boasts a 5-megapixel f/2.2 camera.