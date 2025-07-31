Nothing’s Android 16-based Nothing OS 4.0 Beta for Phone (3) Arrives in August

Nothing has announced that its Android 16-based Nothing OS 4.0 Beta for Phone (3) will arrive in August. Last year, the Phone (2a) series was the first to get the Nothing OS 3.0 but this year, it will be Nothing’s top-end flagship to experience the latest software first. Here’s what we know about the upcoming Nothing OS update.

According to a post shared on Nothing community, the company is inviting Nothing Phone (3) users to “experience the first Closed Beta build of Nothing OS 4.0 powered by Android 16.” The first Nothing OS 4.0 Beta for Phone (3) will pack Android 16’s native features while the company has also focused on “implementing a more robust design system which will set the foundation for a more cohesive UI moving forward.”

This particularly suggests that Nothing may have redesigned some of its UI’s elements once again, after giving us a notably refreshed user interface last year. The post notes that the closed beta will have bugs which will need to be ironed out (with the help of user feedback) before the open beta release scheduled for September this year.

The closed beta will begin in August and will continue till early September. If you have a Phone (3), you can sign up for the beta by filling the survey form shared by the company. There’s no word on when the Nothing Phone (3a) series or the older Nothing devices will receive the beta but for now, Nothing Phone (3) seem to be first in line to use Android 16 on their devices.

Meanwhile, the Nothing Phone (3) price was slashed in India within ten days of going on sale. If you have an ICICI bank credit card, you can avail a flat Rs 10,000 discount on the purchase of the device, while an additional Rs 10,000 exchange bonus will also be applied if you trade in your old phone.