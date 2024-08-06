Snapdragon 8 Gen 4: Benchmark Results Reveal Promising Performance Boosts

Qualcomm will be introducing the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 in the upcoming months and new leaks suggest it could be a huge upgrade over the last year’s 8 Gen 3. In comparison to Apple’s A17 Pro Processor and the 8 Gen 3, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 has scored significantly better on the Geekbench benchmark platform.

The first benchmark test of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 Qualcomm Reference Design (QRD) device has surfaced on Geekbench. The device appeared on the Benchmarking platform with the codename ‘Manufacturer Model’ wherein, it was able to score 2,884 points in the single-core score and 8,840 in the multi-core segment. Last year, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 QRD device scored 2325 single-core and 7448 multi-core Geekbench 6 points.

In comparison, the iPhone 15 Pro Max with A17 Pro scored 2,846 in the single-core round and 7,024 points in the multi-core test on Geekbench. In addition, Apple’s upcoming A18 Pro Chipset has purportedly scored 3,500 points in single-core test and 8,200 points in multi-core test on Geekbench, showing better sing-core performance over 8 Gen 4 but worse performance in multi-core round. However, these scores of the A18 Pro are rumoured ones, so take them with a pinch of salt.

Aside from the scores, the Geekbench results show that the chipset is an octa-core processor with 6 cores clocked at 2.78Hz and two cores running at 4.09Ghz speeds. In addition, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 is rumoured to be based on TSMC’s latest N3P 3nm process.

The reference device seen on Geekbench was running Android 15 OS with 12GB of RAM. With proper optimization from OEMs and additional RAM, it is possible for the chipset to achieve high performance scores. Finally, the chipset could also pack custom Oryon CPU cores paired with a new Adreno GPU. According to tipster Digital Chat Station, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will feature substantial GPU improvements. The next-gen chipset’s GPU is expected to be significantly more powerful than the Adreno 750 found in the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

Qualcomm will be hosting the Snapdragon Summit later this year on October 1, where it will be unveiling the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC.