Samsung Galaxy S25 Series May Use Exynos And Snapdragon Processors

It’s been over two months since the debut of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series and we have already begun witnessing leaks for next year’s Galaxy S25 series. According to a new report, Samsung may be planning to retain the strategy for S25 series which it had for Galaxy S24 series in terms of the processor in use, where it could vary between Exynos and Snapdragon on a regional basis.

As per a report from Digitimes, the Galaxy S25 series will retain the dual-chip strategy from Galaxy S24 series, where select regions would get the Snapdragon powered variant while the rest will have the Exynos 2500 backed models. In both of our Galaxy S24 and the Galaxy S24+ reviews, we mentioned how Samsung may have finally cracked the Exynos game and it seems like Samsung is planning to double down on the success next year as well, with Exynos 2500.

Back in 2022, TM Roh, head of Samsung, confirmed that the company is working on its own dedicated chip for powering Galaxy flagships but it seems like Samsung still needs some time to efficiently implement that strategy. As this is just leaked report, its also possible that Samsung may deploy Exynos 2500 in all of its S25 series models (which an earlier report suggested) and the only way to find out is to wait for an official announcement.

In a separate leak, the Exynos 2500 could employ Google’s TPU for improved AI functions. The tip shared by the tipster Connor (@OreXda) on X says that Samsung has been working on improving its neural and digital signal processors since Exynos 2200 till the latest Exynos 2400. Despite its efforts, the company has failed to achieve a satisfactory result in terms of Android ML layer or Google Mobile Service System App Services’ performance.

As a result, Samsung Exynos 2500 SoC may feature one G-NPU, one S-NPU, and a new TPU component that comes from Google. The Google TPU is supposed to boost the Android ML and GMS performances. It should also bring a smoother flow of operations.