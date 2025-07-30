Moto G86 Power 5G Launched in India: Price, Specs, Availability

Moto G86 Power 5G has been launched in India with a massive 6720mAh battery under the hood. It gets a MediaTek Dimensity Chipset under the hood, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. Here’s everything to know about the new budget smartphone from Motorola.

Moto G86 Power 5G: Price, Availability

The moto g86 POWER will be available in a single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant priced at Rs 17,999. It will come in three Pantone curated colour options — Golden Cypress, Cosmic Sky, and Spellbound. Sales begin 6th August 2025 at 12 PM on Flipkart, Motorola.in, and at leading retail stores across India.

Buyers can avail a discount of Rs 1,000 when using cards from Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank & IDFC Bank to purchase the handset. No cost EMI and trade-in options are also available.

Moto G86 Power 5G: Specifications

Moto G86 Power 5G features a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with an 1.5K Resolution of 2712 x 1220 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 446 ppi, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, and support for 4,500 nits of peak brightness. The screen also has a built-in optical fingerprint scanner and has Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

The handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Processor with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of uMCP storage that is expandable up to 1TB through a hybrid slot. There’s a 50MP f/1.88 Sony LYT-600 primary rear camera with OIS, paired with an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor. It gets a 32MP f/2.2 sensor on the front for selfies.

The G86 Power 5G gets a 6720mAh cell with 33W fast wired charging. Connectivity options on the handset include Bluetooth v5.4, Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6, NFC, 5G, and a USB-C port for charging. It further gets stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos technology, IP68/IP69 underwater protection, and a MIL-STD-810H certification. The device runs on Android 15-based Hello UI out of the box and will receive 1 major OS upgrade and 3 years of security patches.