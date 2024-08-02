Samsung Confirms Big Upgrades Coming With Galaxy S25

Samsung launched the Galaxy S24 series about six months ago and it seems like the Galaxy S25 series is now also six months far, considering Samsung’s previous launch timelines. Ahead of the launch, a Samsung executive has confirmed that the Galaxy S25 series will be packing some big upgrades over the former models.

Daniel Araujo, the Vice President of Samsung MX, said during the Q2 2024 earnings call (via Seeking Alpha), “For camera and display specs in particular, where we’ve been leading, the S25 at launch will have top-of-the-line upgrades. And we’re also preparing industry-best APs and memory to boost AI performance and offer an overall premium experience.” It’s unclear what these “top-of-the-line” upgrades are but leaks already point to what we can expect, at least from the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Rumors also indicate that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will feature significant camera upgrades, including a 50MP 3x zoom and a 50MP ultra-wide lens (up from 10MP and 12MP respectively, on the Galaxy S24 Ultra), aligning with the new 50MP 5x periscope. In contrast, the Galaxy S25 and S25+ are rumored to receive no camera upgrades.

In addition, the Galaxy S25 series is expected to employ the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, while there could be models that may pack MediaTek’s Dimensity and Samsung’s own Exynos processors. In addition, the Ultra model is also in line for a RAM upgrade according to latest reports, where it would be bumped up from 12GB to 16GB on the top-end model.

We expect the display on the S25 series to be brighter than before. However, there have been no leaks regarding that so far. Whatever the case may be, we’ll have to wait for next year before any official announcements from the brand come in.