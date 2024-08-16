Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra May Ditch Galaxy Note-inspired Design

The Ultra models in the Samsung Galaxy S-series abandoned their original design language to adopt the Galaxy Note-inspired design language, beginning with the Galaxy S22 Ultra. However, the upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra could finally ditch that design and go back to its roots, adopting the classic Galaxy S-series design that the Galaxy S20 Ultra and the Galaxy S21 Ultra had.

Leaked by tipster IceUniverse on X, the first rumoured render of the front of the Galaxy S25 Ultra shows that the device will adopt a more rounded design in place of the sharp corners we have seen in the Galaxy S22 Ultra, S23 Ultra, and this year’ S24 Ultra, too. A photo showing the S24 Ultra and the S25 Ultra side-by-side was also shared by the tipster, clearly highlighting how different the S25 Ultra’s design will look in comparison to the past three Ultra flagship models from Samsung.

Galaxy S24 Ultra (Left), Galaxy S25 Ultra (Right)

While the display will remain completely flat, identical to the S24 Ultra, it will have even slimmer bezels. The rounded corners aren’t as round as the S20 Ultra and the S21 Ultra, but they are still more curved than the last three Ultra flagships. Again, we’ll have to wait for a couple of more months for more high-quality leaked renders and, of course, until next year for the official reveal.

As for past leaks regarding the upcoming Galaxy S25 series, Samsung is expected to use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 in all three of the S25 series devices, once again departing from the dual-chip strategy it used in the Galaxy S24 series. Reports suggest it is likely due to Samsung’s inability to achieve the desired yield results with the 3nm node it uses to produce the Exynos 2500 processor.

Aside from that, the company itself confirmed that the series will get “top-of-the-line upgrades” in the camera and display departments specifically. Rumours also indicate the same for the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which could feature significant camera upgrades, including a 50MP 3x zoom and a 50MP ultra-wide lens (up from 10MP and 12MP, respectively, on the Galaxy S24 Ultra), aligning with the new 50MP 5x periscope.