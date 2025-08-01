Google Pixel Buds 2a Renders Leaked

The Google Pixel Buds 2a renders have been leaked which suggest that the company may offer noise cancellation upgrades despite keeping the same design as it has been using for its earbuds for years. Here’s everything to know about the new upcoming affordable earbuds from Google.

The Pixel Buds 2a renders were leaked by Android Headlines showing not just the refreshed aesthetics but also how the look of the original Pixel Buds A-Series is evolving. The second-gen Pixel Buds A, likely to be called Pixel Buds 2a, appear to retain the same overall case design seen across Google’s earbuds lineup. This time, however, the interior of the case matches the colour of the buds themselves, unlike the Pixel Buds Pro which use black as a default interior colour.

What stands out in the image is a new set of cutouts on the earbuds—similar to what we’ve seen on the Pixel Buds Pro 2. In the Pro model, these cutouts house microphones for active noise cancellation (ANC). Since the original A-Series lacked ANC, the addition of these cutouts hints that Google might finally be bringing ANC or other advanced features to its more affordable line.

