Samsung to Revamp Galaxy S26 Series With New Models That’ll Replace Galaxy S26 and S26+

Samsung is reportedly working to revamp Galaxy S26 series over their predecessors with new models that will kill off the Galaxy S26 and the S26+. Instead, the company may debut the Galaxy S26 Pro and the Galaxy S26 EDGE alongside the S26 Ultra. Here’s everything to know about the new development.

As per an Android Authority report, the publication’s findings after investigating an internal One UI 8 build suggest that Samsung may be working revamp Galaxy S26 Series with the new Galaxy S26 Pro and Galaxy S26 Edge that will be replacing the vanilla and plus models, respectively. Alongside, there will be the Galaxy S26 Ultra, which remains the successor to the existing S25 Ultra.

A report from a couple of weeks back hinted towards internal codenames NP1, NP2, and NP3 for the Galaxy S26 series, with “NP” standing for Next Paradigm. However, Android Authority’s findings from the One UI 8 firmware contradict those earlier leaks, where the internal builds point towards three devices codenamed M1, M2, and M3, which are attributed to the Galaxy S26 Pro, S26 Edge, and S26 Ultra, respectively.

It is unclear whether it’s mere rebranding for the vanilla model or a bigger upgrade but with the ‘Pro’ moniker being used, Samsung should indeed give the base model in the S26 series a notable upgrade in terms of specs. As for the S26 Edge, it will succeed the S25 Edge from earlier this year. However, we don’t know what changes it could bring in terms of battery life especially, which remains a pain point for the S25 Edge.

Leaks suggest that Galaxy S26 Ultra (NPA3) may have a 200MP main camera and a 50MP telephoto sensor with 5x optical zoom. The Galaxy S26 Edge (NPA2) could be getting a 50MP ultra-wide angle sensor, while the base model S26 may not receive any camera upgrades at all. The cameras may also become slimmer thanks to the use of inkjet printing with matte ink, which replaces the traditional film used to block light reflections and prevent light overlap within each lens module.